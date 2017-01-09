Metropolis: 1/7/17

Accessibility links

Metropolis

EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley

FromKCRW

This week's mix includes a song from The xx's forthcoming album, I See You. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

This week's mix includes a song from The xx's forthcoming album, I See You.

This Week's Playlist

  • Burial, "Young Death" (Hyperdub)
  • The Japanese House, "Good Side In" (Interscope)
  • Classixx, "Faraway Reach" (Innovative Leisure)
  • Romare, "All Night" (Ninja Tune)
  • TOKiMONSTA, "Caught In The Rain" (C2)
  • Aeroplane & Purple Disco Machine, "Counting On Me [feat. Aloe Blacc]" (White)
  • Chris Carrier, "Feel Good Tonight" (Robsoul)
  • Fenech-Soler, "Kaleidoscope" (So Recordings/Silva Screen Records)
  • Kaskade & Deadmau5, "Beneath With Me [feat. Skylar Grey]"
  • Underworld, "Nylon Strung" (Ume)
  • Lance DeSardi, "Future Time [Instrumental]" (Lazy Days Recordings)
  • Letherette, "Shanel" (Ninja Tune)
  • Elevator Musik, "Tik Tok"
  • Elevator Musik, "Janky Things" (Dirty Bird)
  • Vanilla Ace & Vision Factory, "Homeboy Anthem" (Bunny Tiger)
  • The xx, "Say Something Loving" (Young Turks)
  • RY X, "Howling [Sofi Tukker Remix]" (Loma Vista)
  • MssingNo, "Fones" (XL)
  • Darko, "Heal" (XL)
  • Bonobo, "Kerala" (Ninja Tune)
  • Nina Simone, "See Line Woman [Jerome Sydenham & Kerri Chandler Remix]" (Ibadan)
  • Lance DeSardi, "Field Recording" (Lazy Days Recordings)
  • Tee Mango, "Need Your Love" (Millionheads)
  • Phil Weeks, "Night Drive" (Robsoul)
  • Eat More Cake, "Heat Of The Night"
  • Aquilo, "You Won't Know Where You Stand" (Harvest)
  • Sam Von Horn, "Mmhm" (Fantastic Voyage)
  • Kraak & Smaak, "Drunken" (Jalapeno Records)
  • Röyksopp, "I Had This Thing [Kraak & Smaak Mix]" (Astralwerks)
EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley