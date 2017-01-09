The Show
Metropolis: 1/7/17
This Week's Playlist
- Burial, "Young Death" (Hyperdub)
- The Japanese House, "Good Side In" (Interscope)
- Classixx, "Faraway Reach" (Innovative Leisure)
- Romare, "All Night" (Ninja Tune)
- TOKiMONSTA, "Caught In The Rain" (C2)
- Aeroplane & Purple Disco Machine, "Counting On Me [feat. Aloe Blacc]" (White)
- Chris Carrier, "Feel Good Tonight" (Robsoul)
- Fenech-Soler, "Kaleidoscope" (So Recordings/Silva Screen Records)
- Kaskade & Deadmau5, "Beneath With Me [feat. Skylar Grey]"
- Underworld, "Nylon Strung" (Ume)
- Lance DeSardi, "Future Time [Instrumental]" (Lazy Days Recordings)
- Letherette, "Shanel" (Ninja Tune)
- Elevator Musik, "Tik Tok"
- Elevator Musik, "Janky Things" (Dirty Bird)
- Vanilla Ace & Vision Factory, "Homeboy Anthem" (Bunny Tiger)
- The xx, "Say Something Loving" (Young Turks)
- RY X, "Howling [Sofi Tukker Remix]" (Loma Vista)
- MssingNo, "Fones" (XL)
- Darko, "Heal" (XL)
- Bonobo, "Kerala" (Ninja Tune)
- Nina Simone, "See Line Woman [Jerome Sydenham & Kerri Chandler Remix]" (Ibadan)
- Lance DeSardi, "Field Recording" (Lazy Days Recordings)
- Tee Mango, "Need Your Love" (Millionheads)
- Phil Weeks, "Night Drive" (Robsoul)
- Eat More Cake, "Heat Of The Night"
- Aquilo, "You Won't Know Where You Stand" (Harvest)
- Sam Von Horn, "Mmhm" (Fantastic Voyage)
- Kraak & Smaak, "Drunken" (Jalapeno Records)
- Röyksopp, "I Had This Thing [Kraak & Smaak Mix]" (Astralwerks)
