Accessibility links

NPR logo

Metropolis: 1/21/17

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/511189244/511201857" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Metropolis: 1/21/17

Metropolis

EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley

The Show

Metropolis: 1/21/17

Metropolis: 1/21/17

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/511189244/511201857" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromKCRW

Enlarge this image

Tensnake's "Freundchen" is featured on this week's episode of Metropolis. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Tensnake's "Freundchen" is featured on this week's episode of Metropolis.

Courtesy of the artist

This Week's Playlist

  • Bonobo, "Break Apart [feat. Rhye] (Ninja Tune)
  • Zavala, "Chrysalis" (Fake Four Inc)
  • Darius Vaikas, "Save Me"
  • Izo Fitzroy, "Hope You Can Wait [Hot Toddy Remix]" (Jalapeno Records)
  • Boris Dlugosch, "Keep Pushin' [Purple Disco Machine Mix]" (Peppermint Jam)
  • Sam Von Horn, "Groovin Off The Wall" (Fantastic Voyage)
  • Panthera Krause, "Twerk It" (Stonith)
  • Tensnake, "Freundchen" (True Romance)
  • Bob Moses, "Tearing Me Up [Erik Hagleton Mix]" (Domino)
  • Lucky Charmes, "Bobotie" (Spinnin' Deep)
  • Offaiah, "Trouble [Latroit Remix]" (Positiva)
  • Eat More Cake, "Heat Of The Night" (Perfect Havoc)
  • Just Kiddin, "Won't Let You Down [Instrumental Dub Mix]" (Just Kiddin Music)
  • Bizarre Inc, "I'm Gonna Get You [Kenney Summit Remix]" (Vinyl Solution/Columbia)
  • The xx, "Lips" (Young Turks)
  • Niko Marks, "Day of Knowing" (Planet E)
  • Tom Misch, "Beautiful Escape [feat. Zak Abel] (Beyond The Groove)
  • Chris Carrier, "Feel Good Tonight" (Robsoul)
  • Disclosure, "Moog For Love [feat. Eats Everything]" (Island)
  • The Black Madonna, "He Is The Voice I Hear" (We Still Believe)
  • Hercules & Love Affair, "Blind [Frankie Knuckles Remix]" (Parlephone)
  • Lance Desardi, "Field Recording" (Lazy Days Recordings)
  • Latroit X Rrotik, "Get Up Everybody" (House Of Latroit)
  • Milk & Sugar, "Higher & Higher [Milk & Sugar Remix]"
  • Vanilla Ace & Vision Factory, "Homeboy Anthem" (Bunny Tiger)
  • Riton feat. Kah-Lo, "Betta Riddim" (Interscope)
  • Volac, "Open Your Mind" (Night Bass)
  • Gorgon City, "Thor" (Black Butler)
  • Worthy, "On The Floor [feat. Kevin Knapp]" (Anabatic)
  • Oliver $ & Jimi Jules, "Pushing On" (Ultra Records, LLC)
NPR thanks our sponsors

Metropolis

EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley