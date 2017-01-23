The Show
Metropolis: 1/21/17
This Week's Playlist
- Bonobo, "Break Apart [feat. Rhye] (Ninja Tune)
- Zavala, "Chrysalis" (Fake Four Inc)
- Darius Vaikas, "Save Me"
- Izo Fitzroy, "Hope You Can Wait [Hot Toddy Remix]" (Jalapeno Records)
- Boris Dlugosch, "Keep Pushin' [Purple Disco Machine Mix]" (Peppermint Jam)
- Sam Von Horn, "Groovin Off The Wall" (Fantastic Voyage)
- Panthera Krause, "Twerk It" (Stonith)
- Tensnake, "Freundchen" (True Romance)
- Bob Moses, "Tearing Me Up [Erik Hagleton Mix]" (Domino)
- Lucky Charmes, "Bobotie" (Spinnin' Deep)
- Offaiah, "Trouble [Latroit Remix]" (Positiva)
- Eat More Cake, "Heat Of The Night" (Perfect Havoc)
- Just Kiddin, "Won't Let You Down [Instrumental Dub Mix]" (Just Kiddin Music)
- Bizarre Inc, "I'm Gonna Get You [Kenney Summit Remix]" (Vinyl Solution/Columbia)
- The xx, "Lips" (Young Turks)
- Niko Marks, "Day of Knowing" (Planet E)
- Tom Misch, "Beautiful Escape [feat. Zak Abel] (Beyond The Groove)
- Chris Carrier, "Feel Good Tonight" (Robsoul)
- Disclosure, "Moog For Love [feat. Eats Everything]" (Island)
- The Black Madonna, "He Is The Voice I Hear" (We Still Believe)
- Hercules & Love Affair, "Blind [Frankie Knuckles Remix]" (Parlephone)
- Lance Desardi, "Field Recording" (Lazy Days Recordings)
- Latroit X Rrotik, "Get Up Everybody" (House Of Latroit)
- Milk & Sugar, "Higher & Higher [Milk & Sugar Remix]"
- Vanilla Ace & Vision Factory, "Homeboy Anthem" (Bunny Tiger)
- Riton feat. Kah-Lo, "Betta Riddim" (Interscope)
- Volac, "Open Your Mind" (Night Bass)
- Gorgon City, "Thor" (Black Butler)
- Worthy, "On The Floor [feat. Kevin Knapp]" (Anabatic)
- Oliver $ & Jimi Jules, "Pushing On" (Ultra Records, LLC)
