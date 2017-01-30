The Show
Metropolis: 1/28/17
Courtesy of the artist
This Week's Playlist
- Thievery Corporation, "Let The Chalice Blaze" (ESL Music)
- Joe Goddard, "Music Is The Answer" (Greco-Roman)
- Deadmau5, "Cat Thruster" (Mau5trap)
- Justice, "Safe And Sound" (Ed Banger / Because)
- Goldfrapp, "Anymore" (Mute)
- The Black Madonna, "He Is The Voice I Hear" (We Still Believe)
- Letherette, "Wootera" (Ninja Tune)
- Burial, "Young Death" (Hyperdub)
- The xx, "I Dare You" (Young Turks)
- Darius Valkas, "Save Me"
- Zavala, "Chrysalis" (Fake Four Inc.)
- Leigh Morgan, "Nugget Of Displeasure"
- Homepark, "Forever Walking" (XL)
- Siege, "Around" (Spinnin' Deep)
- Kaskade & Deadmau5, "Beneath With Me [feat Skylar Grey]" (Warner Bros. Records)
- Dark0, "Heal" (XL)
- Kelela, "The High" (Cherry Coffee / Warp)
- Bonobo, "7th Sevens" (Ninja Tune)
- Sam Von Horn, "As You Are [feat. Justin Jay]" (Fantastic Voyage)
- Lance Desardi, "Future Time [Instrumental]" (Lazy Days Recordings)
- Panthera Krause, "Twerk It"
- Izo Fitzroy, "Hope You Can Wait [Hot Toddy Remix]" (Jalapeno Records)
- Just Kiddin, "Won't Let You Down [Instrumental Dub Mix]" (Just Kiddin Music)
- Oliver $ & Jimi Jules, "Pushing On" (Ultra Records, LLC)
- Milk & Sugar, "Higher & Higher [Milk & Sugar Remix]" (Milk & Sugar Recordings)
- French House Mafia, "Le Disco Chic Part II" (Home Computer)
- Chris Carrier, "Feel Good Tonight" (Robsoul)
