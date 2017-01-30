Accessibility links

Metropolis: 1/28/17

Metropolis

EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley

The Show

Hear new music from Goldfrapp in this week's dance mix from KCRW's Jason Bentley. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Hear new music from Goldfrapp in this week's dance mix from KCRW's Jason Bentley.

This Week's Playlist

  • Thievery Corporation, "Let The Chalice Blaze" (ESL Music)
  • Joe Goddard, "Music Is The Answer" (Greco-Roman)
  • Deadmau5, "Cat Thruster" (Mau5trap)
  • Justice, "Safe And Sound" (Ed Banger / Because)
  • Goldfrapp, "Anymore" (Mute)
  • The Black Madonna, "He Is The Voice I Hear" (We Still Believe)
  • Letherette, "Wootera" (Ninja Tune)
  • Burial, "Young Death" (Hyperdub)
  • The xx, "I Dare You" (Young Turks)
  • Darius Valkas, "Save Me"
  • Zavala, "Chrysalis" (Fake Four Inc.)
  • Leigh Morgan, "Nugget Of Displeasure"
  • Homepark, "Forever Walking" (XL)
  • Siege, "Around" (Spinnin' Deep)
  • Kaskade & Deadmau5, "Beneath With Me [feat Skylar Grey]" (Warner Bros. Records)
  • Dark0, "Heal" (XL)
  • Kelela, "The High" (Cherry Coffee / Warp)
  • Bonobo, "7th Sevens" (Ninja Tune)
  • Sam Von Horn, "As You Are [feat. Justin Jay]" (Fantastic Voyage)
  • Lance Desardi, "Future Time [Instrumental]" (Lazy Days Recordings)
  • Panthera Krause, "Twerk It"
  • Izo Fitzroy, "Hope You Can Wait [Hot Toddy Remix]" (Jalapeno Records)
  • Just Kiddin, "Won't Let You Down [Instrumental Dub Mix]" (Just Kiddin Music)
  • Oliver $ & Jimi Jules, "Pushing On" (Ultra Records, LLC)
  • Milk & Sugar, "Higher & Higher [Milk & Sugar Remix]" (Milk & Sugar Recordings)
  • French House Mafia, "Le Disco Chic Part II" (Home Computer)
  • Chris Carrier, "Feel Good Tonight" (Robsoul)
EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley