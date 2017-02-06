Accessibility links

Metropolis: 2/4/17

Metropolis: 2/4/17

Metropolis

EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley

Metropolis: 2/4/17

Metropolis: 2/4/17

KCRW's Jason Bentley spins new tracks from Karriem Riggins and more in this two-hour dance mix.

KCRW's Jason Bentley spins new tracks from Karriem Riggins and more in this two-hour dance mix.

This Week's Playlist

  • Fenech-Soler, "Kaleidoscope" (So Recordings/ Silva Screen Records)
  • The xx, "I Dare You" (Young Turks)
  • The Chemical Brothers, "Do It Again" (Astralwerks)
  • deadmau5, "Imaginary Friends" (Mau5trap)
  • Goldfrapp, "Anymore" (Mute)
  • Winston Surfshirt, "Be About You" (Sweat It Out)
  • Karriem Riggins, "Bahia Dreaming" (Stones Throw)
  • Mndsgn, "Cosmic Perspective" (Stones Throw)
  • Joe Goddard, "Music Is The Answer" (Domino)
  • Izo Fitzroy, "Hope You Can Wait [Hot Toddy Remix]" (Jalapeno Records)
  • Moonboots, "Tear My Heart [feat. Lulu James]"
  • Amtrac, "Farewell" (Super Music Group)
  • Mason, "Everybody" (Animal Language)
  • Zavala, "Chrysalis" (Fake Four Inc.)
  • Local Natives, "Dark Days [Sofi Tukker Remix]" (Loma Vista)
  • Underworld, "I Exhale" (Ume)
  • Tchami, "Adieu" (Confession)
  • Brooke Candy x Sia, "Living Out Loud [Kda Mix]" (RCA Records)
  • Offaiah, "Trouble [Latroit Remix]" (Spinnin' Deep)
  • Jamie Jones, Hot Natured & Lee Foss, "B4 The Bentley" (Hot Creations)
  • Panthera Krause, "Twerk It"
  • Kaskade & deadmau5, "Beneath With Me [feat. Skylar Grey]" (Warner Bros. Records/ Arkade)
  • Chicane, "Saltwater [Jody Wisternoff Mix]" (Modena Records)
  • Kate Bush, "This Woman's Work [Ekkoes Remix]" (EMI)
  • Shur-i-kan, "Blue Giraffe" (Lazy Days Recordings)
