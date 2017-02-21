Accessibility links

Metropolis: 2/18/17

Metropolis

EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley

The Show

Kaytranada's flip of Nao's "Get To Know Ya" is featured on this week's show. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Kaytranada's flip of Nao's "Get To Know Ya" is featured on this week's show.

Set List

  • Kraak & Smaak, "Stumble [feat. Parcels] [Richard Dorfmeister Cinematic Way Version]" (Jalapeno)
  • Barclay Crenshaw, "Respect The Source" (STX&BRX)
  • Sam Von Horn, "MMHM" (Fantastic Voyage)
  • Karriem Riggins, "Bahia Dreamin'" (Stones Throw)
  • NxWorries, "Scared Money" (Stones Throw)
  • Little Dragon, "High" (Loma Vista/ Republic)
  • Mike Gao, "Ivory" (Young Art Records)
  • Teachers, "Mannequin In Heat" (Green Owl)
  • Looper, "Mondo '77" (Sup Pop)
  • Oliver Jay, "Jungle Fire" (Bunny Tiger)
  • Andrea Torres, "The Funk [Samuele Sartini Remix]" (Ego Music)
  • Justin Martin "The Feels [Walker & Royce Remix]" (Dirtybird)
  • Panthera Krause, "Twerk It"
  • Justin Martin, "Hello Clouds [Ardelan Remix]" (Dirtybird)
  • Buscabulla, "Frio" (Baby Making)
  • Nao, "Get To Know Ya [Kaytranada Flip]" (Little Tokyo Recordings)
  • Tensnake, "Machines" (True Romance)
  • Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, "In A Black Out [Cassius Remix]" (Glassnote Recordings)
  • Andy Cato, "7am Drop" (Apollo/ R&S)
  • Betoko & Teenage Mutants, "Muerte" (Bunny Tiger)
  • ID, "Saga" (Promo)
  • Lo '99 & Marshall F, "Fallen"
  • Vanilla Ace & Vision Factory, "Homeboy Anthem" (Bunny Tiger)
  • Big Wild, "When I Get There"
  • Gavin Turek & TOKiMONSTA, "Surrender [Stranger Remix]" (Young Art)
  • Higgins, "Escape [feat. Anishka] [Ian Pooley Remix]"
  • Joeski, "Dub Music" (Poker Flat Recordings)
  • Djosos Krost, "Chapter One [Trentemøller Remix]" (Quango)
  • Moby, "Go [Trentemøller Remix]" (V2)
