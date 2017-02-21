The Show
Metropolis: 2/18/17
Set List
- Kraak & Smaak, "Stumble [feat. Parcels] [Richard Dorfmeister Cinematic Way Version]" (Jalapeno)
- Barclay Crenshaw, "Respect The Source" (STX&BRX)
- Sam Von Horn, "MMHM" (Fantastic Voyage)
- Karriem Riggins, "Bahia Dreamin'" (Stones Throw)
- NxWorries, "Scared Money" (Stones Throw)
- Little Dragon, "High" (Loma Vista/ Republic)
- Mike Gao, "Ivory" (Young Art Records)
- Teachers, "Mannequin In Heat" (Green Owl)
- Looper, "Mondo '77" (Sup Pop)
- Oliver Jay, "Jungle Fire" (Bunny Tiger)
- Andrea Torres, "The Funk [Samuele Sartini Remix]" (Ego Music)
- Justin Martin "The Feels [Walker & Royce Remix]" (Dirtybird)
- Panthera Krause, "Twerk It"
- Justin Martin, "Hello Clouds [Ardelan Remix]" (Dirtybird)
- Buscabulla, "Frio" (Baby Making)
- Nao, "Get To Know Ya [Kaytranada Flip]" (Little Tokyo Recordings)
- Tensnake, "Machines" (True Romance)
- Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, "In A Black Out [Cassius Remix]" (Glassnote Recordings)
- Andy Cato, "7am Drop" (Apollo/ R&S)
- Betoko & Teenage Mutants, "Muerte" (Bunny Tiger)
- ID, "Saga" (Promo)
- Lo '99 & Marshall F, "Fallen"
- Vanilla Ace & Vision Factory, "Homeboy Anthem" (Bunny Tiger)
- Big Wild, "When I Get There"
- Gavin Turek & TOKiMONSTA, "Surrender [Stranger Remix]" (Young Art)
- Higgins, "Escape [feat. Anishka] [Ian Pooley Remix]"
- Joeski, "Dub Music" (Poker Flat Recordings)
- Djosos Krost, "Chapter One [Trentemøller Remix]" (Quango)
- Moby, "Go [Trentemøller Remix]" (V2)
