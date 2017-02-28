Accessibility links

NPR logo

Metropolis: 2/25/17

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/517480531/517495165" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Metropolis: 2/25/17

Metropolis

EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley

The Show

Metropolis: 2/25/17

Metropolis: 2/25/17

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/517480531/517495165" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

FromKCRW

Enlarge this image

This week's episode of Metropolis features a guest mix from Snakehips. Daniel Benson/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Daniel Benson/Courtesy of the artist

This week's episode of Metropolis features a guest mix from Snakehips.

Daniel Benson/Courtesy of the artist
Set List
  • Geotic, "Sunspell" (Ghostly International)
  • Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, "In A Black Out [Cassius Remix]" (Glassnote Recordings)
  • Geotic, "Actually Smiling" (Ghostly International)
  • Groove Junkies X Scott K, "Higher"
  • Oliver Jay, "Jungle Fire" (Bunny Tiger)
  • Clap! Clap! "Hope [feat. Oy]" (Black Acre)
  • Big Wild, "Empty Room [feat. Yuna]" (Foreign Family Collective)
  • Blue Mootel, "LWTK (Lunch With The King)"
Snakehips Guest Mix
  • Snakehips, "Cruel [feat. Zayn]" (RCA)
  • Jay Z & Pharrell, "Change Clothes [Sam Gellaitry Remix]" (Def Jam)
  • Joey Purp, "Girls"
  • Chance The Rapper, "All Night [feat. Knox Fortune]"
  • Torey Lanez, "Luv [Snakehips Remix]" (Mad Love/ Interscope Records)
  • Snakehips, "Falling [feat. Malika]"
  • Jackal, "Chinchilla [Jesse Slayter Remix]"
  • Tennis Court X Krne Edit
  • Vado, "Speaking in Tungs"
  • Rihanna, "Pour It Up" (Def Jam Recordings)
  • Mura Masa, "Lotus Eater"
  • Baauer, "Candyman" (LuckyMe Records)
  • SBTRKT, "Wildfire" (Young Turks)
  • Gucci Mane, "Last Time" (Atlantic)
  • Travis Scott, "Wonderful [feat. The Weeknd]" (Epic Records)
  • Ginuwine, "Pony [Herobust Remix]"
  • Machinedrum, "Angel Speak" (Ninja Tune)
  • Banks, "Gemini Feed [Salva Remix]"
  • Bonzai, "KBG" [Anchor Point]
  • Lotso X Odie, "Senorita"
  • Pomrad, "Out Like A Light"
  • Snakehips, X Aanyasa, "Burn Break Crash"
  • Celsius, "Incoming" (Madtech Records)
  • Beyoncé, "Formation" (Columbia)
  • Snakehips & Mo, "Don't Leave"
Moon Boots Guest Mix
  • Bonobo, "Bambro Koyo Ganda [feat. Innov Gnawa]" (Ninja Tune)
  • Rob Shields, "Water" (YEN)
  • Ogris Debris, "Lazer Gun [Asesse Versions Remix]" (The Enigma Corporation)
  • Panorama Channel, "Jigsaw Lovers Club" (Biologic Records)
  • Jagwar Ma, "Give Me A Reason [Michael Mayer Does The Amoeba Remix]"
  • Joakim, "Would You Give Up [The Drifter Remix]" (Life and Death)
  • Efge, "My Bleep" (Voyage Direct)
  • Moon Boots, "Tear My Heart [feat. Lulu James]" (Anjunadeep)
  • Bwana, "Generation Nostalgia" (Cin Cin)
  • Justin Jay, "Climbing Trees [Moon Boots Remix]"
  • Ennio Morricone, "For A Few Dollars More Theme, [Cratebug Edit]"
  • 1click, "Running Down Again"
  • Moon Boots, "First Landing"
  • Moon Boots, "The Life Aquatic"

Metropolis

EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley