The Show
Metropolis: 2/25/17
Daniel Benson/Courtesy of the artist
Set List
- Geotic, "Sunspell" (Ghostly International)
- Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, "In A Black Out [Cassius Remix]" (Glassnote Recordings)
- Geotic, "Actually Smiling" (Ghostly International)
- Groove Junkies X Scott K, "Higher"
- Oliver Jay, "Jungle Fire" (Bunny Tiger)
- Clap! Clap! "Hope [feat. Oy]" (Black Acre)
- Big Wild, "Empty Room [feat. Yuna]" (Foreign Family Collective)
- Blue Mootel, "LWTK (Lunch With The King)"
Snakehips Guest Mix
- Snakehips, "Cruel [feat. Zayn]" (RCA)
- Jay Z & Pharrell, "Change Clothes [Sam Gellaitry Remix]" (Def Jam)
- Joey Purp, "Girls"
- Chance The Rapper, "All Night [feat. Knox Fortune]"
- Torey Lanez, "Luv [Snakehips Remix]" (Mad Love/ Interscope Records)
- Snakehips, "Falling [feat. Malika]"
- Jackal, "Chinchilla [Jesse Slayter Remix]"
- Tennis Court X Krne Edit
- Vado, "Speaking in Tungs"
- Rihanna, "Pour It Up" (Def Jam Recordings)
- Mura Masa, "Lotus Eater"
- Baauer, "Candyman" (LuckyMe Records)
- SBTRKT, "Wildfire" (Young Turks)
- Gucci Mane, "Last Time" (Atlantic)
- Travis Scott, "Wonderful [feat. The Weeknd]" (Epic Records)
- Ginuwine, "Pony [Herobust Remix]"
- Machinedrum, "Angel Speak" (Ninja Tune)
- Banks, "Gemini Feed [Salva Remix]"
- Bonzai, "KBG" [Anchor Point]
- Lotso X Odie, "Senorita"
- Pomrad, "Out Like A Light"
- Snakehips, X Aanyasa, "Burn Break Crash"
- Celsius, "Incoming" (Madtech Records)
- Beyoncé, "Formation" (Columbia)
- Snakehips & Mo, "Don't Leave"
Moon Boots Guest Mix
- Bonobo, "Bambro Koyo Ganda [feat. Innov Gnawa]" (Ninja Tune)
- Rob Shields, "Water" (YEN)
- Ogris Debris, "Lazer Gun [Asesse Versions Remix]" (The Enigma Corporation)
- Panorama Channel, "Jigsaw Lovers Club" (Biologic Records)
- Jagwar Ma, "Give Me A Reason [Michael Mayer Does The Amoeba Remix]"
- Joakim, "Would You Give Up [The Drifter Remix]" (Life and Death)
- Efge, "My Bleep" (Voyage Direct)
- Moon Boots, "Tear My Heart [feat. Lulu James]" (Anjunadeep)
- Bwana, "Generation Nostalgia" (Cin Cin)
- Justin Jay, "Climbing Trees [Moon Boots Remix]"
- Ennio Morricone, "For A Few Dollars More Theme, [Cratebug Edit]"
- 1click, "Running Down Again"
- Moon Boots, "First Landing"
- Moon Boots, "The Life Aquatic"