Metropolis: 3/11/17

Metropolis

EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley

KCRW

This week's episode of Metropolis features a track by Tycho. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

This week's episode of Metropolis features a track by Tycho.

This Week's Playlist

  • Fenech Soler, "Night Time TV" (SBMC Inc. - So Recordings)
  • Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still" (Atlantic Records)
  • Gavin Turek & Tokimonsta, "Surrender [Stranger Remix]" (Young Art)
  • Siege, "Play Me" (Nothing Else Matters/ RCA)
  • Mason, "Everybody" (Animal Language)
  • Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, "In A Black Out [Cassius Remix]" (Glassnote Recordings)
  • Geotic, "Vaulted Ceiling, Painted Sky" (Ghostly International)
  • Moon Boots, "Tear My Heart [feat. Lulu James]" (Anjunadeep)
  • The Magician & Julian Perreta, "Tied Up [Kideko Bootleg]" (Ministry of Sound)
  • Waze & Odyssey, "Down With Tha" (Edible)
  • Offaiah, "Run" (Spinnin' Deep)
  • Bob Moses, "Tearing Me Up [Erik Hagleton Mix]" (Domino)
  • Cut Snake, "Face Down" [Warner Bros]
  • Cut Snake, "Time" (Warner Bros)
  • Groove Junkies x Scott K, "Higher"
  • Goldfrapp, "Anymore" (Mute)
  • Tensnake, "Machines" (True Romance)
  • Sam Von Horn, "Groovin Off The Wall" (Fantastic Voyage)
  • Sam Von Horn, "As You Are" (Fantastic Voyage)
  • Bonobo, "Bambro Koyo Ganda [feat. Innov Gnawa]" (Ninja Tune)
  • St Germain, "Sittin Here" (Nonesuch)
  • Joe Goddard, "Music Is The Answer [Waajeed Remix]" (Greco-Roman)
  • Lance Desardi, "Future Time [Instrumental]" (Lazy Days Recordings)
  • Justin Martin, "The Feels [Walker & Royce Remix]" (Dirtybird)
  • Geotic, "Sunspell" (Ghostly International)
  • Tycho, "Epoch" (Ghostly International)
  • Amtrac, "Farewell" (Super Music Group)
  • Todd Terje, "Ragysh" (Olsen)

