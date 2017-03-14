The Show
Metropolis: 3/11/17
This Week's Playlist
- Fenech Soler, "Night Time TV" (SBMC Inc. - So Recordings)
- Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still" (Atlantic Records)
- Gavin Turek & Tokimonsta, "Surrender [Stranger Remix]" (Young Art)
- Siege, "Play Me" (Nothing Else Matters/ RCA)
- Mason, "Everybody" (Animal Language)
- Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, "In A Black Out [Cassius Remix]" (Glassnote Recordings)
- Geotic, "Vaulted Ceiling, Painted Sky" (Ghostly International)
- Moon Boots, "Tear My Heart [feat. Lulu James]" (Anjunadeep)
- The Magician & Julian Perreta, "Tied Up [Kideko Bootleg]" (Ministry of Sound)
- Waze & Odyssey, "Down With Tha" (Edible)
- Offaiah, "Run" (Spinnin' Deep)
- Bob Moses, "Tearing Me Up [Erik Hagleton Mix]" (Domino)
- Cut Snake, "Face Down" [Warner Bros]
- Cut Snake, "Time" (Warner Bros)
- Groove Junkies x Scott K, "Higher"
- Goldfrapp, "Anymore" (Mute)
- Tensnake, "Machines" (True Romance)
- Sam Von Horn, "Groovin Off The Wall" (Fantastic Voyage)
- Sam Von Horn, "As You Are" (Fantastic Voyage)
- Bonobo, "Bambro Koyo Ganda [feat. Innov Gnawa]" (Ninja Tune)
- St Germain, "Sittin Here" (Nonesuch)
- Joe Goddard, "Music Is The Answer [Waajeed Remix]" (Greco-Roman)
- Lance Desardi, "Future Time [Instrumental]" (Lazy Days Recordings)
- Justin Martin, "The Feels [Walker & Royce Remix]" (Dirtybird)
- Geotic, "Sunspell" (Ghostly International)
- Tycho, "Epoch" (Ghostly International)
- Amtrac, "Farewell" (Super Music Group)
- Todd Terje, "Ragysh" (Olsen)