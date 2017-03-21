The Show
Metropolis: 3/18/17
Courtesy of the artist
This Week's Playlist
- Plastic Plates, "Leave A Light On [feat. Dragonette]" (Sweat It Out!)
- Running Touch, "Courtesy Of" (Casablanca New/Republic Records)
- Poolside, "Everything Goes [Instrumental]" (Day & Night)
- Little Dragon, "Sweet" (Loma Vista/ Concord)
- Soulwax, "Deewee" (Pias)
- Big Wild, "Empty Room [feat. Yuna]" (Foreign Family Collective)
- Jacques Greene, "Dundas Collapse" (Luckyme)
- Lane 8 & Kidnap Kid, "Aba" (Anjunadeep)
- Flyboy, "Iceland [feat. Gavrielle] [Kydus Remix]" (Ego)
- Underworld, "Cowgirl [Armitage Remix]" (Ume)
- Carlo Lio vs. JD Pierre, "Destroy This Track" (Sci+Tec)
- Offaiah, "Run" (Spinnin' Deep)
- Waze & Odyssey, "Down With Tha" (Edible)
- 2 Bad Mice, "Bombscare" (Moving Shadow)
- Kredits, "Track 1"
- Candido, "Dancin' And Prancin' [Joey Negro's Disco Blend Mix]" (Defected)
- Lee Foss, "Green Light [feat. Anjulie]" (Emerald City Music)
- Higgins, "Escape [feat. Anishka]"
- Zavala, "Chrysalis" (Fake Four Inc.)
- Sandman and Riverside, "Into Your Story [Kai Alce Remix]" (Distinctive)
- Kredits, "Track 2"
- Public Service Broadcasting, "Progress" (Test Card)
- Geotic, "Actually Smiling" (Ghostly International)
- Letherette, "Shanel" (Ninja Tune)
- Tensnake, "Tazaar" (True Romance)
- Robyn, "Love Is Free [Moonboots Remix]" (Konichiwa)