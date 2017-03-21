Metropolis: 3/18/17

Accessibility links

Metropolis: 3/20/17

Metropolis

EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley

The Show

FromKCRW

Hear new music from Jacques Greene on this week's episode of Metropolis. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Courtesy of the artist

Hear new music from Jacques Greene on this week's episode of Metropolis.

Courtesy of the artist

This Week's Playlist

  • Plastic Plates, "Leave A Light On [feat. Dragonette]" (Sweat It Out!)
  • Running Touch, "Courtesy Of" (Casablanca New/Republic Records)
  • Poolside, "Everything Goes [Instrumental]" (Day & Night)
  • Little Dragon, "Sweet" (Loma Vista/ Concord)
  • Soulwax, "Deewee" (Pias)
  • Big Wild, "Empty Room [feat. Yuna]" (Foreign Family Collective)
  • Jacques Greene, "Dundas Collapse" (Luckyme)
  • Lane 8 & Kidnap Kid, "Aba" (Anjunadeep)
  • Flyboy, "Iceland [feat. Gavrielle] [Kydus Remix]" (Ego)
  • Underworld, "Cowgirl [Armitage Remix]" (Ume)
  • Carlo Lio vs. JD Pierre, "Destroy This Track" (Sci+Tec)
  • Offaiah, "Run" (Spinnin' Deep)
  • Waze & Odyssey, "Down With Tha" (Edible)
  • 2 Bad Mice, "Bombscare" (Moving Shadow)
  • Kredits, "Track 1"
  • Candido, "Dancin' And Prancin' [Joey Negro's Disco Blend Mix]" (Defected)
  • Lee Foss, "Green Light [feat. Anjulie]" (Emerald City Music)
  • Higgins, "Escape [feat. Anishka]"
  • Zavala, "Chrysalis" (Fake Four Inc.)
  • Sandman and Riverside, "Into Your Story [Kai Alce Remix]" (Distinctive)
  • Kredits, "Track 2"
  • Public Service Broadcasting, "Progress" (Test Card)
  • Geotic, "Actually Smiling" (Ghostly International)
  • Letherette, "Shanel" (Ninja Tune)
  • Tensnake, "Tazaar" (True Romance)
  • Robyn, "Love Is Free [Moonboots Remix]" (Konichiwa)

