The Show
Metropolis: 3/25/17
Courtesy of the artist
This Week's Playlist
- Emapea, "Enjoy" (Cold Busted)
- Maggie Rogers, "Better" (Capitol)
- Bonobo, "7th Sevens" (Ninja Tune)
- Plastic Plates, "Good Times" (Promo)
- Luces, "Once Over Twice" (Promo)
- Plastic Plates, "Leave A Light On [feat. Dragonette]" (Sweat It Out!)
- Flyboy, "Iceland [feat. Granvielle] [Kydus Remix]" (Ego)
- Moonboots, "Tear My Heart [feat. Lulu James]" (French Express)
- !!!, "The One 2" (Warp)
- DJ Q, "Naked Truth [feat. Power Dress]" (New State)
- The Magician & Julian Perreta, "Tied Up [Kideko Bootleg]" (Ministry Of Sound)
- Homepark, "Forever Walking" (XL)
- Underworld, "Cowgirl [Armitage Remix]" (Ume)
- Klangstof, "Hostage [Sasha Remix]" (Mind Of A Genius/Warner Bros.)
- Offaiah, "Run" (Spinnin' Deep)
- Justin Martin, "The Feels [Walker & Royce Remix]" (Dirtybird)
- Little Dragon, "High [Michael Uzowuru & Jeff Kleinman Remix feat. Denzel Curry & Twelve'Len]" (Loma Vista)
- Running Touch, "Courtesy Of" (Casablanca New/Republic Records)
- Karriem Riggins, "Chop Chop" (Stones Throw)
- Clap! Clap!, "Hope [feat. Oy]" (Black Acre)
- Big Gigantic, "The Little Things [feat. Angela McCluskey]" (INgrooves)
- Big Wild, "When I Get There" (Foreign Family Collective)
- Lane 8 & Kidnap Kid, "Aba" (Anjunadeep)
- Lee Foss, "The Gift" (Emerald City Music)
- C. Vogt & Patrick Jeremic, "Ekstasis" (Promo)
- Luces, "Midnight Mess" (Promo)
- Joe Goddard, "Music Is The Answer [Waajeed Remix]" (Greco-Roman)
- Jacques Greene, "You See All My Light" (LuckyMe)
- Soulwax, "KCRW Deewee Mix" (Pias)
- Geotic, "Actually Smiling" (Ghostly International)