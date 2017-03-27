Accessibility links

Metropolis: 3/25/17

Metropolis: 3/25/17

Metropolis

EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley

The Show

Metropolis: 3/25/17

Metropolis: 3/25/17

FromKCRW

Hear music from Running Touch on this week's Metropolis. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Courtesy of the artist

Hear music from Running Touch on this week's Metropolis.

Courtesy of the artist

This Week's Playlist

  • Emapea, "Enjoy" (Cold Busted)
  • Maggie Rogers, "Better" (Capitol)
  • Bonobo, "7th Sevens" (Ninja Tune)
  • Plastic Plates, "Good Times" (Promo)
  • Luces, "Once Over Twice" (Promo)
  • Plastic Plates, "Leave A Light On [feat. Dragonette]" (Sweat It Out!)
  • Flyboy, "Iceland [feat. Granvielle] [Kydus Remix]" (Ego)
  • Moonboots, "Tear My Heart [feat. Lulu James]" (French Express)
  • !!!, "The One 2" (Warp)
  • DJ Q, "Naked Truth [feat. Power Dress]" (New State)
  • The Magician & Julian Perreta, "Tied Up [Kideko Bootleg]" (Ministry Of Sound)
  • Homepark, "Forever Walking" (XL)
  • Underworld, "Cowgirl [Armitage Remix]" (Ume)
  • Klangstof, "Hostage [Sasha Remix]" (Mind Of A Genius/Warner Bros.)
  • Offaiah, "Run" (Spinnin' Deep)
  • Justin Martin, "The Feels [Walker & Royce Remix]" (Dirtybird)
  • Little Dragon, "High [Michael Uzowuru & Jeff Kleinman Remix feat. Denzel Curry & Twelve'Len]" (Loma Vista)
  • Running Touch, "Courtesy Of" (Casablanca New/Republic Records)
  • Karriem Riggins, "Chop Chop" (Stones Throw)
  • Clap! Clap!, "Hope [feat. Oy]" (Black Acre)
  • Big Gigantic, "The Little Things [feat. Angela McCluskey]" (INgrooves)
  • Big Wild, "When I Get There" (Foreign Family Collective)
  • Lane 8 & Kidnap Kid, "Aba" (Anjunadeep)
  • Lee Foss, "The Gift" (Emerald City Music)
  • C. Vogt & Patrick Jeremic, "Ekstasis" (Promo)
  • Luces, "Midnight Mess" (Promo)
  • Joe Goddard, "Music Is The Answer [Waajeed Remix]" (Greco-Roman)
  • Jacques Greene, "You See All My Light" (LuckyMe)
  • Soulwax, "KCRW Deewee Mix" (Pias)
  • Geotic, "Actually Smiling" (Ghostly International)

Metropolis

EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley