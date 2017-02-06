Super Bowl Thoughts, From 'Overdog' Tom Brady To Sparkly Lady Gaga

Enlarge this image toggle caption TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The New England Patriots don't always win the Super Bowl. Tom Brady isn't always the face staring at you on Snack Digesting Monday, the traditional follow-up to Super Bowl Sunday. But it can sure feel that way.

And this year, for the fifth time, Brady made it happen, leading the Patriots in a giant fourth-quarter comeback that was enormously impressive as a feat of quarterbacking while also feeling a little bit like D4: The Mighty Ducks Lose To A Well-Organized, Well-Funded Team From An Expensive Private College. Stephen Thompson of NPR Music, Gene Demby of our Code Switch team, and I sat down to talk about the game, the Tom Brady factor, the halftime show, and lots more.