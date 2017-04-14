Accessibility links

Pop Culture Happy Hour: Diversity In Comics And 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Beyond The Pale (Male): Marvel, Diversity And A Changing Comics Readership

Books

Changing Colors In Comics

Code Switch

Our team is just back from a wonderful live show in Chicago — thank you all for coming! — with W. Kamau Bell as our special guest and Sam Sanders in our fourth chair. (Both were wonderful.) We'll have audio from that show in your feeds later, but this week, we've got a special edition.

First up, we bring you a segment Glen Weldon did with our buddy Gene Demby of Code Switch about diversity in comics. It originally aired on the Code Switch podcast, but we thought we'd bring it to you here as well.

Second, we jump back to our segment from a few years back about RuPaul's Drag Race, which recently returned — now on VH1 — for a new season.

We'll be back in a week with more fresh conversations. Thank you so much for listening and supporting the show. And this week, thank you for understanding that we all kind of need a nap.

