Watch The 2017 Emmy Awards With NPR

Emmy Awards 2017: What Time It Starts And How To Watch : Monkey See NPR's television critic Eric Deggans and The Pop Culture Happy Hour crew (Linda Holmes, Stephen Thompson and Glen Weldon) will be live-tweeting the ceremony Sunday evening.
Pop some popcorn, prep the Emmy-themed snacks (For The Crown: Cucumber sandwiches! For The Handmaid's Tale: Gruel! For The Feud: Bette and Joan: Thick slices of ham! For This Is Us: A fingerbowl filled to the brim with your salty, salty tears!) And join NPR's Eric Deggans, Linda Holmes, Stephen Thompson and Glen Weldon on Twitter as they watch television celebrate television on television.

The ceremony will be broadcast Sunday on CBS, starting at 8 p.m. EDT. Until then, here are some ways to get to know the nominees:

