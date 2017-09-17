Accessibility links

Emmy Awards 2017: The Complete List Of Winners
Emmy Awards 2017: The Complete List Of Winners

Elisabeth Moss accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for The Handmaid's Tale at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Phil McCarten/Invision/AP

Elisabeth Moss accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for The Handmaid's Tale at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Phil McCarten/Invision/AP

Updated 1:25a.m. ET

The 2017 Emmy Awards were broadcast Sunday night on CBS. Below is the list of nominees and winners. (Winners are in bold italics.)

Outstanding comedy series

  • "Atlanta" (FX)
  • "Black-ish" (ABC)
  • "Master of None" (Netflix)
  • "Modern Family" (ABC)
  • "Silicon Valley" (HBO)
  • "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)
  • "Veep" (HBO)

Outstanding drama series

  • "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
  • "The Crown" (Netflix)
  • "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)
  • "House of Cards" (Netflix)
  • "Stranger Things" (Netflix)
  • "This Is Us" (NBC)
  • "Westworld" (HBO)

Outstanding limited series

  • "Big Little Lies" (HBO)
  • "Fargo" (FX)
  • "Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)
  • "Genius" (National Geographic)
  • "The Night Of" (HBO)

Outstanding TV movie

  • "Black Mirror: San Junipero" (Netflix)
  • "Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love" (NBC)
  • "The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks" (HBO)
  • "Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)" (PBS)
  • "The Wizard Of Lies" (HBO)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

  • Pamela Adlon ("Better Things")
  • Jane Fonda ("Grace and Frankie")
  • Allison Janney ("Mom")
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep")
  • Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")
  • Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")
  • Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie")

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

  • Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")
  • Vanessa Bayer ("Saturday Night Live")
  • Leslie Jones ("Saturday Night Live")
  • Anna Chlumsky ("Veep")
  • Judith Light ("Transparent")
  • Kathryn Hahn ("Transparent")

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

  • Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")
  • Aziz Ansari ("Master of None")
  • Zach Galifianakis, ("Baskets")
  • Donald Glover ("Atlanta")
  • William H. Macy ("Shameless")
  • Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent")

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

  • Alec Baldwin ("Saturday Night Live")
  • Louie Anderson ("Baskets")
  • Ty Burrell ("Modern Family")
  • Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")
  • Tony Hale ("Veep")
  • Matt Walsh ("Veep")

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

  • Viola Davis ("How to Get Away with Murder")
  • Claire Foy ("The Crown")
  • Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")
  • Keri Russell ("The Americans")
  • Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld")
  • Robin Wright ("House of Cards")

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

  • Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid's Tale")
  • Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale")
  • Uzo Aduba ("Orange Is The New Black")
  • Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things")
  • Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us")
  • Thandie Newton ("Westworld")

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

  • Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")
  • Anthony Hopkins ("Westworld")
  • Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")
  • Matthew Rhys ("The Americans")
  • Liev Schreiber ("Ray Donovan")
  • Kevin Spacey ("House of Cards")
  • Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us")

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

  • John Lithgow ("The Crown")
  • Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul")
  • Mandy Patinkin ("Homeland")
  • Michael Kelly ("House of Cards")
  • David Harbour ("Stranger Things")
  • Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us")
  • Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld")

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie

  • Carrie Coon ("Fargo")
  • Felicity Huffman ("American Crime")
  • Jessica Lange ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
  • Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies")
  • Susan Sarandon ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
  • Reese Witherspoon ("Big Little Lies")

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie

  • Riz Ahmed ("The Night Of")
  • Benedict Cumberbatch ("Sherlock: The Lying Detective")
  • Robert De Niro ("The Wizard of Lies")
  • Ewan McGregor ("Fargo")
  • Geoffrey Rush ("Genius")
  • John Turturro ("The Night Of")

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

  • Bill Camp ("The Night Of")
  • Alfred Molina ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
  • Alexander Skarsgård ("Big Little Lies")
  • David Thewlis ("Fargo")
  • Stanley Tucci ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
  • Michael K. Williams ("The Night Of")

  • Judy Davis ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
  • Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies")
  • Jackie Hoffman ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
  • Regina King ("American Crime")
  • Michelle Pfeiffer ("The Wizard of Lies")
  • Shailene Woodley ("Big Little Lies")

Outstanding variety talk series

  • "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" (TBS)
  • "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)
  • "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)
  • "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (CBS)
  • "Real Time With Bill Maher" (HBO)
  • "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Outstanding reality competition series

  • "The Amazing Race" (CBS)
  • "American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)
  • "Project Runway" (Lifetime)
  • "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)
  • "Top Chef" (Bravo)
  • "The Voice" (NBC)

Outstanding variety sketch series

  • "Billy On The Street" (truTV)
  • "Documentary Now!" (IFC)
  • "Drunk History" (Comedy Central)
  • "Portlandia" (IFC)
  • "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
  • "Tracey Ullman's Show" (HBO)

Outstanding directing in a comedy series

  • Donald Glover ("Atlanta")
  • Jamie Babbit ("Silicon Valley")
  • Mike Judge ("Silicon Valley")
  • Morgan Sackett ("Veep")
  • David Mandel ("Veep")
  • Dale Stern ("Veep")

Outstanding directing in a drama series

  • Vince Gilligan ("Better Call Saul")
  • Stephen Daldry ("The Crown")
  • Reed Morano ("The Handmaid's Tale")
  • Kate Dennis ("The Handmaid's Tale")
  • Lesli Linka Glatter ("Homeland")
  • The Duffer Brothers ("Stranger Things")
  • Jonathan Nolan ("Westworld")

Outstanding directing in a limited series or movie

  • Jean-Marc Vallee ("Big Little Lies")
  • Noah Hawley ("Fargo")
  • Ryan Murphy ("Feud: Bette & Joan")
  • Ron Howard ("Genius")
  • James Marsh ("The Night Of")
  • Steve Zaillian ("The Night Of")

Outstanding directing in a variety series

  • Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner ("Drunk History")
  • Andy Fisher (Jimmy Kimmel Live")
  • Paul Pennolino ("Last Week Tonight With John Oliver")
  • Jim Hoskinson ("The Late Show With Stephen Colbert")
  • Don Roy King ("Saturday Night Live")

Outstanding writing in a comedy series

  • Donald Glover ("Atlanta")
  • Stephen Glover ("Atlanta")
  • Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe ("Master of None")
  • Alec Berg ("Silicon Valley")
  • Billy Kimball ("Veep")
  • David Mandel ("Veep")

Outstanding writing in a drama series

  • Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields ("The Americans")
  • Gordon Smith ("Better Call Saul")
  • Peter Morgan ("The Crown")
  • Bruce Miller ("The Handmaid's Tale")
  • The Duffer Brothers ("Stranger Things")
  • Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan ("Westworld")

Outstanding writing in a limited series or movie

  • David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies")
  • Charlie Brooker ("Black Mirror: San Junipero")
  • Noah Hawley ("Fargo")
  • Ryan Murphy ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
  • Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy ("Feud: Bette and Joan")
  • Richard Price and Steven Zaillian ("The Night Of")

Outstanding writing in a variety series

  • "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"
  • "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
  • "Late Night With Seth Meyers"
  • "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
  • "Saturday Night Live"
Pop-Culture News And Analysis From NPR