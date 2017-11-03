Accessibility links

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Thor: Ragnarok' : Monkey See The panel takes on the latest from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with help from Code Switch co-host and established Taika Waititi fan Shereen Marisol Meraji.
Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Thor: Ragnarok'
This spring, we talked to Shereen Marisol Meraji, the co-host of the Code Switch podcast, about why she doesn't really like superhero films but was excited to see what director Taika Waititi did with Thor: Ragnarok. Shereen is a Waititi fan, having loved his work in the past, including the feature films Hunt For The Wilderpeople and What We Do In The Shadows. Naturally, Shereen was the perfect guest to join us to see how this take on Thor turned out.

We also cover what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about a movie he finally got around to enjoying; Glen is happy about a movie he says is "not warm" and "not sweet"; Shereen is happy about a soothing television show in its new incarnaation; and I am happy about how I made dinner one night recently.

Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: the show, me, Stephen, Glen, Shereen, producer Jessica, and producer emeritus Mike.

