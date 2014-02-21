That Wolf Roaming Halls Of Olympian's Dorm, Yeah That Was A Prank

If you've been paying any attention to Olympic coverage you may have heard about the wolf that was seen roaming the halls of a dorm in Sochi's Olympic village.

U.S. luger Kate Hansen posted video of it on YouTube with the hashtag #SochiFail, a reference to the problems that journalists and athletes have noted with the Olympic facilities.

Well, two million views later, Hansen along with late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel revealed it was all a hoax.

Here's Kimmel's big reveal:

YouTube

This is not the first time Kimmel has pulled this kind of stunt. Last September, he was responsible for the the "Worst Twerk Fail EVER."