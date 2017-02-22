David Bowie, The 1975 Win Big At The BRIT Awards

The Brit Awards — the looser, goofier, British-er cousin of the Grammys — are currently underway from the O2 Arena in London. You can watch a live stream below, and see the full list of nominees and winners (updated as they are announced) below that.

British Male Solo Artist

WINNER: David Bowie

Craig David

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British Female Solo Artist

WINNER: Emeli Sande

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Lianne La Havas

Nao

British Group

WINNER: The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

Critics' Choice Award

WINNER: Rag'n'Bone Man

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

British Single of the Year

WINNER: "Shout Out to My Ex" — Little Mix

"Faded" — Alan Walker

"Dancing On My Own" — Calum Scott

"This Is What You Came For" — Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

"Rockabye" — Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

"Hymn for the Weekend" — Coldplay

"Say You Won't Let Go" — James Arthur

"Fast Car" — Jonas Blue featuring Dakota

"Girls Like" — Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson

"Pillowtalk" — ZAYN

Global Success Award

WINNER: Adele

Icon Award

WINNER: Robbie Williams

British Breakthrough Act

WINNER: Rag'N'Bone Man

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Skepta

Stormzy

International Male Solo Artist

WINNER: Drake

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

International Group

WINNER: A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

British Artist Video

WINNER: "History" — One Direction

"Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" — Adele

"This Is What You Came For" — Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna

"Rockabye" — Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

"Hymn to the Weekend" — Coldplay

"Say You Won't Let Go" — James Arthur

"Fast Car" — Jonas Blue featuring Dakota

"Hair" — Little Mix featuring Sean Paul

"Girls Like" — Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson

"Pillowtalk" — ZAYN

MasterCard British Album of the Year

The 1975 — I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It

David Bowie — Blackstar

Kano — Made in the Manor

Michael Kiwanuka — Love & Hate

Skepta — Konnichiwa

International Female Solo Artist

Beyonce

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange