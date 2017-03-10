Italian Band Soviet Soviet Denied Entry To The U.S., Jailed And Then Deported

This afternoon, the Italian trio Soviet Soviet posted a lengthy statement on Facebook explaining why they would not be keeping their U.S. tour dates this week and next: they had been deported.

The band, who are based in the city of Pesaro, landed in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. They were traveling under ESTA (also known as the Visa Waiver Program), which allows citizens of nearly 40 countries to travel to the United States without having to obtain a visa.

According to the group, its three members were carrying a letter from its American record label explaining that the musicians were scheduled to perform a number of "promotional," non-paid performances in the U.S., including a live performance at Member Station KEXP, as well as a showcase at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

The band says that its three musicians were questioned for several hours, and "agents" (presumably U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers) denied them entry into the country. From the airport, the band says, the three were taken to a jail and held overnight before being escorted to a plane and sent back to Italy. The trio says that they were treated "like criminals."

In its statement, Soviet Soviet says that the agents' refusal to permit the band's entry seems to have stemmed from the fact that the agents believed that the group needed work visas to enter the U.S., because two of the venues at which Soviet Soviet was slated to perform were going to charge audiences entry fees — even though the band says that its musicians were not going to earn any money while in the U.S.

This afternoon, KEXP published a short statement about the situation, saying:

"Yesterday, Thursday, March 9th, Italian trio Soviet Soviet were scheduled to perform live on The Morning Show on KEXP. Their sophomore album Endless was released on felte Records back in December, and with its dark, anthemic, post-punk sound, quickly became a favorite on the KEXP airwaves. Unfortunately, the in-studio — as well as their scheduled performances at Kremwerk, SXSW, and venues along the west coast — had to be canceled ... KEXP sincerely hopes we'll be able to reschedule a session with the band in the near future."

It remains to be seen if other musicians will face similar circumstances as they arrive at U.S. border points of entry in the coming days. This period is a particular pressure point as SXSW gets underway on March 13; nearly 600 foreign acts showcased there during the 2016 edition of the festival. Just a week ago, the festival's organizers faced intense scrutiny over their contractual statements regarding international artists coming into the U.S. to play in Austin, which led to an official apology and a promise to revise SXSW's language going forward.

On Tuesday, a prominent immigration attorney named Brian Taylor Goldstein, whose practice is centered around working with artists seeking to tour the U.S., published a lengthy article advising international musicians about the current — and shifting — challenges regarding immigration policy under the Trump administration. Goldstein wrote: