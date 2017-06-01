She Keeps Bees' Climate Change Lament 'Head Of Steak'

Moments ago, Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and renegotiate U.S. participation in the accord, making good on a campaign promise.

Jessica Larrabee, the singer, guitarist and songwriter of She Keeps Bees, a Brooklyn-based two-piece, wrote a song addressing the issue of climate change, "Head of Steak," and shared her thoughts on the news of Trump's withdrawal for NPR Music. The band is donating proceeds from its forthcoming EP with the song.

"As a musician, I claim no expertise on these matters, but am moved by actions that deepen kinship and understanding with each other and with our only home, Earth. In addition to the many steps already taken by the current administration to roll back Obama-era environmental policies, today's decision by the President to leave the Paris Agreement is devastating.



"For our survival, our dear Mother Earth requires balance. I wrote 'Head of Steak' to channel my anxiety and anger about climate change denial into something productive. Increasingly, it seems that profit outweighs our rights to clean water and a healthy environment, so we're donating all the profits from the first year of sales of our new EP to organizations we believe are trying to help restore balance."