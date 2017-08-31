Scooter Braun, Bun B Working On Televised Harvey Benefit Concert

Enlarge this image toggle caption Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Scooter Braun, the artist manager responsible for cultivating Justin Bieber's career and whose clients include, Carley Rae Jepsen, Ariana Grande and Kanye West, told the Associated Press Wednesday that he is planning a benefit concert for those affected by this week's catastrophic storm.

Braun's partner in planning the event is Bun B, a Houston native and rapper best known for his work with the foundational southern duo UGK. The concert is planned for Sept. 12 and is "tentatively scheduled" to be televised on four networks.

Braun was behind the successful One Love Manchester concert earlier this year, which drew the largest television audience — 14.5 million — of the year at the time and raised $3 million to support victims of the Manchester Arena bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 that killed 22 and wounded dozens more.

The artist Solange, also a Houston native, announced another benefit concert to be held next month at Boston's Oprheum Theatre on Sept. 28, featuring The Sun Ra Arkestra as part of her Orion's Rise concert series. "I'm committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love." The singer also added an additional show at Radio City Music Hall from which $3 from each ticket will go towards storm relief efforts.

Solange's sister Beyoncé is also working, through her BeyGOOD charitable organization, on relief efforts, though details aren't known. "Has done a lot that she has requested we don't announce," the Rev. Rudy Rasmus of Houston's St. John's church, said recently. An Instagram post pop star earlier today that simply read "BEYGOOD HOUSTON" drew some 254,125 likes in 52 minutes this morning.

Many celebrities and companies announced their intentions to donate this week, with many opting to route their money towards the Red Cross. However, the organization told NPR yesterday that it can't quantify how many of those dollars go towards relief efforts. At least 25 have died and tens of thousands have been displaced by the storm.