The Juggalos Marched: Scenes From The Rally
In 2011, the Justice Department classified Juggalos — fans of the Michigan-born rap duo Insane Clown Posse — as gang members, writing: "Crimes committed by Juggalos are sporadic, disorganized, individualistic, and often involve simple assault, personal drug use and possession, petty theft, and vandalism."
Juggalo March on D.C.
Yesterday, the Juggalos took to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to protest the classification, holding a day-long rally to argue that they are a family, not a gang. Members of this subculture, who look to each other for support and a sense of belonging, watched speeches — peppered by the signature Juggalo cry of "whoop whoop" — and performances before marching near the Lincoln Memorial. (Photographs by Logan Werlinger for NPR.)
