The Juggalos Marched: Scenes From The Rally

In 2011, the Justice Department classified Juggalos — fans of the Michigan-born rap duo Insane Clown Posse — as gang members, writing: "Crimes committed by Juggalos are sporadic, disorganized, individualistic, and often involve simple assault, personal drug use and possession, petty theft, and vandalism."

People gather at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., for Saturday's Juggalo March.

A Juggalo helps collect trash during at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., during Saturday's Juggalo March.

Rocko Jenkins shares his tater tots with fellow Juggalos at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., during Saturday's event.

Juggalos apply their signature clown make-up.

A Juggalo nun in the crowd during Saturday's event.

Juggalos brought their families to participate in Saturday's event. Here, the assembly marches following an afternoon of performances and speeches.

Juggalos marching away from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., for Saturday's Juggalo March.

Violent J (left, center) and Shaggy 2 Dope (right) of Insane Clown Posse address the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., at Saturday's Juggalo March.

Trina Mason, from St Augustine Fla., holds up her "Hatchetman" cut-out sign in Washington, D.C., during Saturday's Juggalo March. She's there to show her support for Psychopathic Records. "It's there to save lives — it's therapy as music."

Yesterday, the Juggalos took to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to protest the classification, holding a day-long rally to argue that they are a family, not a gang. Members of this subculture, who look to each other for support and a sense of belonging, watched speeches — peppered by the signature Juggalo cry of "whoop whoop" — and performances before marching near the Lincoln Memorial. (Photographs by Logan Werlinger for NPR.)

