#NPRHotPot
#NPRHotPot: Share Your Food Memories With Us
What we eat and how we cook our food tells a story about who we are, where we've come from and what we care about. Our food also connects us to other people — family and friends with whom we share our meals. That's why our favorite dishes often stir up strong memories of people we love.
Over the next month, NPR's The Salt and Goats and Soda blogs are teaming up to present six short cooking videos. Each video will feature one dish made by one person who shares with us the memories they associate with the dish.
We know our audience feels that way about food, too. That's why we'd like for you to share with us a memory about a dish that you love.
Post a video or photo on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #NPRHotPot from now until August 1. We'll gather some of our favorites and post them on NPR.org. Some of them may even serve as inspiration for future videos and stories.
When I was a kid my Lola Sabel used to make this bone marrow soup dish that we would eat over rice. Even on hot summer days we'd have this dish as a meal. Now bone marrow is turning up in fancy restaurants, but to me it will always remind me of Lola and family dinners at her house. My parents, titas, titos, cousins, and grandparents all under one roof sharing a meal when we didn't have much money but we had each other. Last night I had a bone marrow spinach gnocchi dish at @bestiadtla that reminded me of those dinners with my family as we celebrated the 19th annual 21st birthday of @faithsantilla with our chosen family. Making more memories and filling our bellies with deliciousness that I'll add to my bank of cherished memories. #nprhotpot @nprfood 📷 by @waxstyles #tfalpodcast
You can make your submission as fancy or lo-fi as you want. We are looking for photos, videos, drawings, old photos, anything visual. NPR's Ari Shapiro, for example, posted this Instagram story of the cucumber dish that reminds him of his childhood summers.
The #NPRhotpot approaches! (I'm not sure if this counts as cooking, but it's what I ate all summer as a kid.) pic.twitter.com/C1CRpQow7N— Ari Shapiro (@arishapiro) June 24, 2017
Make sure you tell us what the dish is, where it comes from and what memories it evokes. If you feel so inclined, share the recipe. And don't forget the hashtag #NPRHotPot! Kim Boral from The Filipino Food Movement, an organization that raises awareness about Filipino cuisine, explains why making lumpia makes her feel at peace.
Kim of FFM here. One of my favorite ways to share my background is through food & storytelling. Post one of your favorite dishes and the story/memories behind it. Use hashtags #filipinofoodmovement & #nprhotpot so we can share your stories. -- My kind of self care -- When we were kids, we would help prepare lumpia for parties or just to keep in the freezer. I have memories of eating the "reject" freshly made crepe like wrapper for lumpiang sariwa (fresh lumpia) for parties. And having to separate the thawed spring roll wrappers for lumpiang gulay (vegetable lumpia) and lumpiang shanghai. The best part was when my dad would fry the torn wrappers for us to snack on. . As I got older, I started help roll the lumpia. And sometimes be the only one rolling the lumpia, while my mom made the filling. When my cousin, Chef @acboral, started making his sinigang lumpia, I was also right there rolling lumpia. I was recently missing the taste of home so I made my version of my mom's lumpiang gulay (though hers doesn't have only veggies - she puts ground pork and shrimp lol). Though it takes a lot of work/time to chop all the veggies and roll the lumpia by myself, I feel at home/at peace - my kind of self care #lumpia #storytellingasanactofresistance
Here's some inspiration from social media. We look forward to seeing what you all share with us!