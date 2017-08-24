For New England Farmers Looking To Make Ends Meet, The Sun Provides A Harvest : The Salt Farmers in New England are renting parts of their land to solar energy developers, allowing the farmers to earn some much needed extra money. But not everyone is happy about the trend.
For New England Farmers Looking To Make Ends Meet, The Sun Provides A Harvest
Farmers in New England are renting parts of their land to solar energy developers, allowing the farmers to earn some much needed extra money. But not everyone is happy about the trend.