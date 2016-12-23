Suspect In Berlin Attack Shot, Killed In Milan After International Manhunt

Accessibility links

The Christmas market in Berlin was targeted in Monday's attack by a man driving a heavy truck into an area crowded with shoppers. Sean Gallup/Getty Images hide caption

The Christmas market in Berlin was targeted in Monday's attack by a man driving a heavy truck into an area crowded with shoppers.

Anis Amri was suspected of being involved in the fatal attack on the Christmas market in Berlin on Monday. German police via AP hide caption

Anis Amri was suspected of being involved in the fatal attack on the Christmas market in Berlin on Monday.

A man being sought for the truck attack on a Berlin street market was shot and killed Friday by police in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, according to the Italian interior minister.

Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian asylum seeker, had been at large since the attack Monday night. Twelve people were killed when the tractor trailer plowed into a busy Christmas street market.

Another man was briefly detained as a suspect, then released after no evidence was found tying him to the attack. Amri then became the subject of an international manhunt across Europe.

Police say he was in a suburb of Milan when he was asked for identification, and responded by shooting at police officers. They returned fire and killed him.

Police are sure the dead man is Amri — Miniti said there is "absolutely no doubt."

And they are confident that he was the one responsible for the attack, the BBC's Mike Sanders reports.

"Fingerprints from the man they shot match those found on the steering wheel of the truck used to mow down shoppers at the Berlin Christmas market," he says.

Italian Minister of the Interior Marco Miniti said that very early on Friday morning, a two-man police patrol stopped a man who they say was acting suspiciously.

"As soon as he was asked to show his identification papers, the man pulled out a gun and fired at one of the officers in the shoulder," NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports. "The other patrolman opened fire, and killed the suspect."

Sylvia reports that Italian media is abuzz with accounts of Amri's past. He served four years in prison "for setting fire to a migrant center after his landing on the Italian island of Lampedusa in 2011," according to Italian media.

He was reportedly radicalized during his time in prison, Sylvia says.

