George Michael, Singer Of 'Freedom,' 'Faith' And 'Last Christmas,' Dies At 53
George Michael, Singer Of 'Freedom,' 'Faith' And 'Last Christmas,' Dies At 53

British singer George Michael performs at Rockfest in June 1988 at Wembley Stadium in London. An estimated 70,000 fans packed the venue for the 10-hour concert in honor of the jailed black South African ANC leader Nelson Mandela. Gillian Allen/AP hide caption

British singer George Michael performs at Rockfest in June 1988 at Wembley Stadium in London. An estimated 70,000 fans packed the venue for the 10-hour concert in honor of the jailed black South African ANC leader Nelson Mandela.

In Memoriam 2016

British pop singer George Michael, who achieved fame as half of the duo Wham! before a breakout solo career, has died, his publicist tells NPR. He was 53.

The BBC reports that police don't consider the death suspicious.

"Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in north London, sold more than 100m albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades."

Michael's hits with Wham! included "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," as well as seasonal staple "Last Christmas." His solo hits included "Faith" and "Freedom '90," both of which also gained recognition for their racy videos. He won two Grammy awards, including a best album award for 1989's Faith.

