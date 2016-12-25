George Michael, Singer Of 'Freedom,' 'Faith' And 'Last Christmas,' Dies At 53

British pop singer George Michael, who achieved fame as half of the duo Wham! before a breakout solo career, has died, his publicist tells NPR. He was 53.

The BBC reports that police don't consider the death suspicious.

"Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in north London, sold more than 100m albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades."

Michael's hits with Wham! included "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," as well as seasonal staple "Last Christmas." His solo hits included "Faith" and "Freedom '90," both of which also gained recognition for their racy videos. He won two Grammy awards, including a best album award for 1989's Faith.