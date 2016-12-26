Accessibility links

NPR logo

Over Holiday Weekend, Dozens Shot In Chicago; At Least 11 Killed

Listen · 2:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/507011141/507021500" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Over Holiday Weekend, Dozens Shot In Chicago; At Least 11 Killed
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR

America

Over Holiday Weekend, Dozens Shot In Chicago; At Least 11 Killed

Over Holiday Weekend, Dozens Shot In Chicago; At Least 11 Killed

Listen · 2:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/507011141/507021500" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Heard on All Things Considered
Enlarge this image

A woman talks with members of the Chicago Police Department at the scene where at least six people were shot on Sunday. Dozens of people were shot over the holiday weekend in Chicago. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images

A woman talks with members of the Chicago Police Department at the scene where at least six people were shot on Sunday. Dozens of people were shot over the holiday weekend in Chicago.

Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images

Dozens of people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend, with at least 11 fatalities — including seven fatal shootings on Christmas Day, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Two brothers, James and Roy Gill, were killed at a Christmas party; five other people were wounded in that shooting.

It's a grim tally, coming at the end of a difficult, violent year in Chicago, as NPR's Frank Morris reports.

Study: Violent Crime And Murders Slightly On The Rise This Year In Largest Cities

Politics

Study: Violent Crime And Murders Slightly On The Rise This Year In Largest Cities

Morris notes that there have been more than 740 homicides in Chicago so far this year — the last time the city topped 700 homicides was in 1998.

"But the spike in nonfatal shootings this year has been even worse," he reports. "The number of people surviving gunshot wounds is up almost 50 percent from last year."

Susan Johnson runs Chicago Survivors — a group that contracts with the city to provide counseling services, among other things, to the families of murder victims.

As Emanuel Pitches More Help For Kids, Violence-Weary Chicagoans Expect Little

Around the Nation

As Emanuel Pitches More Help For Kids, Violence-Weary Chicagoans Expect Little

She tells Morris it's been a tough, "terribly busy" year.

"We have a traumatized city," she says. She says people are living "hair-trigger," with anger issues "as a result of living in trauma and in violence."

Morris reports:

"Johnson says minor disputes often set bullets flying, in a city with rampant illegal gun trafficking, and lots of young, disorganized gangs. And she says the awful injustice of homicide can traumatize whole families, who tend to 'cocoon' after shootings, with especially troubling consequences for the children.

" 'Fear is a big part of the aftermath of a homicide, and so many families are afraid to send their children outside anymore,' [Johnson says]."

Article continues after sponsorship
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR