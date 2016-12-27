Japan's Leader To Visit Pearl Harbor In Show Of Reconciliation

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a somber ceremony with President Obama at Pearl Harbor on Tuesday, a meeting between close allies that comes 75 years after the surprise Japanese attack that triggered the U.S. entrance into World War II.

Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor takes place just seven months after Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to travel to Hiroshima, the Japanese city where the U.S. dropped the first atomic bomb in 1945, hastening the end of the war.

When Abe's visit to Hawaii was announced earlier this month, it instantly drew comparisons to Obama's trip and was billed as an unprecedented visit by a Japanese leader to this World War II landmark.

But after some research, three low-key visits to Pearl Harbor by Japanese prime ministers in the 1950s resurfaced, including one in 1957 by Nobusuke Kishi — who was Abe's grandfather.

Those visits received scant attention, so little that Abe himself was apparently unaware his grandfather had been to Pearl Harbor. At the time, the trauma of World War II was still vivid for millions of Americans and Japanese and neither side appeared eager to advertise the unofficial visits by the Japanese leaders.

Under the full glare of the media, Abe and Obama will lay wreaths, make brief speeches and visit the memorial built atop the sunken hull of the USS Arizona, the battleship that was bombed in the Dec. 7, 1941, air raid on the U.S. Pacific Fleet. The Japanese attack killed more than 2,300 American servicemen, about half of them on the Arizona.

"We must never repeat the horror of war," Abe said earlier this month. "I want to express that determination as we look to the future, and at the same time send a message about the value of U.S.-Japanese reconciliation."

With Obama down to his final weeks in office, the two leaders will be holding their last bilateral meeting and will review the state of the U.S.- Japan alliance.

Obama has sought to increase the U.S. focus on the broader region with his "pivot to Asia" at a time of growing Chinese military and economic might.

President-elect Donald Trump's approach has so far been marked by provocative statements about China, and also by calls for Japan to pay more for security assistance. However, he hasn't yet spelled out the details of his plans.

Abe was the first foreign leader to meet with Trump. The two sat down at Trump Tower in New York on Nov. 18, though few specifics emerged from the discussion.