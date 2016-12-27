U.S. Markets Move Higher On Otherwise Slow Day

Boosted by technology stocks and housing, major U.S. Stock indexes closed higher despite slow post-holiday trading.

The Nasdaq ended the day breaking a record. By the market's close, it had reached 5,487 points, a gain of 0.45 percent.

The Dow moved closer to a record 20,000 high reaching 19,945 by the time of the bell.

The Associated Press notes that despite these gains, it was an otherwise slow day for the markets. In fact, the news service says it was the lightest trading day since October 2015. At the same time, signs point to an altogether healthy year for U.S. markets.

"Markets are moving toward 20,000 and bond yields are up; there's a little bit of buoyancy in oil prices," chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank, Erik Davidson, told the news service.

Reuters adds that consumer and housing data, along with technology gains, pushed markets higher: