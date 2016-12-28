Actress Debbie Reynolds Hospitalized One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher's Death

Actress Debbie Reynolds was taken by ambulance to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles this afternoon, one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died. She is said to have signs of a stroke.

The news was first reported by the website TMZ, which posted a recording of a fire department dispatch.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to NPR that an elderly female was transported to the hospital. Public records found by NPR show the address the woman was taken from is listed as belonging to Carrie Fisher.

Debbie Reynolds, 84, has had a long and celebrated career as a film actress—she was in the classic Singing' in the Rain; a TV star— The Debbie Reynolds Show; and a Broadway and Las Vegas star.

She has been nominated for an Academy Award, an Emmy and a Golden Globe. In 2015, she won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She received the award on the Oscar telecast.

Reynolds has been an activist for mental health awareness alongside her daughter who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The pair had a close and complicated relationship. Much of it was outlined in Carrie Fisher's book, Postcards from the Edge, which was also a movie.

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last Friday aboard a plane from London to Los Angeles.