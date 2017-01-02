ISIS Claims Responsibility In Turkish Nightclub Attack; U.S. Man Among The Wounded

Enlarge this image toggle caption AP AP

The Islamic State issued a statement on Monday saying it was responsible for the attack on a New Year's Eve celebration at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, in which at least 39 people were killed.

At least 25 of those killed were foreign nationals. Funerals for some of the victims began on Sunday.

Reuters received a copy of the statement by ISIS:

"In continuation of the blessed operations that Islamic State is conducting against the protector of the cross, Turkey, a heroic soldier of the caliphate struck one of the most famous nightclubs where the Christians celebrate their apostate holiday."

NPR's Peter Kenyon reported on Sunday that Turkish officials identified several possible culprits for the shooting, including the Islamic State, Kurdish militants or far-left groups.

Nearly 70 people were wounded, among them a 35-year-old businessman from Delaware, according to the State Department.

The search for the attacker, who has not yet been identified, is still underway, says Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Police believe he carried out the attack alone.

At Reina, one of Istanbul's most popular nightclubs, it's believed some 500 to 600 revelers were celebrating the start of the new year. Reuters reports that the attacker shot at a police officer and at civilians before entering the nightclub. Many inside were said to have jumped into the neighboring Bosphorus waterway in an attempt to save themselves from the gunfire.