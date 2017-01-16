Orlando Shooter's Wife Arrested On Federal Charges

Noor Salman, the wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, has been arrested on federal charges.

Salman is charged with "Aiding and Abetting by providing material support to a terrorist and Obstruction of Justice," Orlando Police Chief John Mina said in a statement.

On June 12, 2016, 49 people died when Mateen opened fire at Pulse in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. He was killed in a firefight with police.

Salman is due to make her initial court appearance at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Oakland, Calif., according to a tweet from the U.S. attorney's office for the Middle District of Florida.

"This is an example of the fact that investigations do continue long after they're publicly discussed," U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said during an interview with MSNBC. "It was always our goal, and we said from the beginning, we were going to look at every aspect of this case, every aspect of this shooter's life, to determine not just why did he take these actions, but who else knew about them, was anyone else involved, is there any other accountability that needs to be had here in this case."

Mateen and Salman married in 2011 in Contra Costa County, Calif., as The Two-Way has reported. She moved to San Francisco after her husband's death, according to The Associated Press.

"I was unaware of everything," Salman told The New York Times in a November interview. "I don't condone what he has done. I am very sorry for what has happened. He has hurt a lot of people."

As NPR's Dina Temple-Raston has reported, Salman has cooperated with authorities but there are inconsistencies in her story: