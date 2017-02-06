Accessibility links

NPR logo Nearly 100 Tech Firms Ask Federal Court To Block Trump's Travel Ban
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR

America

Nearly 100 Tech Firms Ask Federal Court To Block Trump's Travel Ban

Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft are among 97 tech companies that filed court papers supporting a challenge to President Trump's ban on immigration from seven majority-Muslim nations, calling the executive order unlawful, discriminatory and arbitrary and saying that it would hurt their businesses.

Trump's executive order enacting the ban "has had immediate, adverse effects on the employees of American businesses," the companies say, warning that the ban also poses long-term risks.

The companies' amicus filing comes as a federal court weighs whether to reinstate the ban, which was blocked by a temporary restraining order on Friday in response to a lawsuit filed by Washington state.

More arguments will be considered Monday — and Exhibit A in the state's case is a letter in which former Secretary of State John Kerry, former CIA Director Michael Hayden, and eight other former leaders in U.S. diplomatic and security services say Trump's ban hurts, rather than helps, U.S. interests.

The problems the tech companies lists range from problems recruiting international talents to an inability to plan actions that could be hampered by future similar bans on other countries.

The countries covered by the Jan. 27 ban are Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Syria. But, the companies say in their filing, "The Order itself promises to ban individuals from additional countries if those nations do not provide information the Secretary of State deems necessary to approve visas."

Article continues after sponsorship

Another concern, the companies say, is that the seven banned nations and/or other countries might retaliate — either by imposing their own travel bans on Americans or by punishing U.S. businesses.

"Indeed, U.S. diplomats already are reporting that General Electric may lose out on business deals in Iraq potentially worth billions of dollars," the filing states. "Additional actions against American citizens or business will have a further ripple effect."

In addition to the businesses' filing, rights groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center have also filed briefings in support of Washington and other states challenging the ban.

While tech companies dominate the list of those involved in the filing, other firms — such as yogurt maker Chobani, eyewear retailer Warby Parker, and clothier Levi Strauss — also signed the amicus briefing.

Here's the list:

  1. AdRoll, Inc.
  2. Aeris Communications, Inc.
  3. Airbnb, Inc.
  4. AltSchool, PBC
  5. Ancestry.com, LLC
  6. Appboy, Inc.
  7. Apple Inc.
  8. AppNexus Inc.
  9. Asana, Inc.
  10. Atlassian Corp Plc
  11. Autodesk, Inc.
  12. Automattic Inc.
  13. Box, Inc.
  14. Brightcove Inc.
  15. Brit + Co
  16. CareZone Inc.
  17. Castlight Health
  18. Checkr, Inc.
  19. Chobani, LLC
  20. Citrix Systems, Inc.
  21. Cloudera, Inc.
  22. Cloudflare, Inc.
  23. Copia Institute
  24. DocuSign, Inc.
  25. DoorDash, Inc.
  26. Dropbox, Inc.
  27. Dynatrace LLC
  28. eBay Inc.
  29. Engine Advocacy
  30. Etsy Inc.
  31. Facebook, Inc.
  32. Fastly, Inc.
  33. Flipboard, Inc.
  34. Foursquare Labs, Inc.
  35. Fuze, Inc.
  36. General Assembly
  37. GitHub
  38. Glassdoor, Inc.
  39. Google Inc.
  40. GoPro, Inc.
  41. Harmonic Inc.
  42. Hipmunk, Inc.
  43. Indiegogo, Inc.
  44. Intel Corporation
  45. JAND, Inc. d/b/a Warby Parker
  46. Kargo Global, Inc.
  47. Kickstarter, PBC
  48. KIND, LLC
  49. Knotel
  50. Levi Strauss & Co.
  51. LinkedIn Corporation
  52. Lithium Technologies, Inc.
  53. Lyft, Inc.
  54. Mapbox, Inc.
  55. Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart
  56. Marin Software Incorporated
  57. Medallia, Inc.
  58. A Medium Corporation
  59. Meetup, Inc.
  60. Microsoft Corporation
  61. Motivate International Inc.
  62. Mozilla Corporation
  63. Netflix, Inc.
  64. NETGEAR, Inc.
  65. NewsCred, Inc.
  66. Patreon, Inc.
  67. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  68. Pinterest, Inc.
  69. Quora, Inc.
  70. Reddit, Inc.
  71. Rocket Fuel Inc.
  72. SaaStr Inc.
  73. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  74. Scopely, Inc.
  75. Shutterstock, Inc.
  76. Snap Inc.
  77. Spokeo, Inc.
  78. Spotify USA Inc.
  79. Square, Inc.
  80. Squarespace, Inc.
  81. Strava, Inc.
  82. Stripe, Inc.
  83. SurveyMonkey Inc.
  84. TaskRabbit, Inc
  85. Tech:NYC
  86. Thumbtack, Inc.
  87. Turn Inc.
  88. Twilio Inc.
  89. Twitter Inc.
  90. Turn Inc.
  91. Uber Technologies, Inc.
  92. Via
  93. Wikimedia Foundation, Inc.
  94. Workday
  95. Y Combinator Management, LLC
  96. Yelp Inc.
  97. Zynga Inc
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR