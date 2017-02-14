Guilty Verdict In Etan Patz Case, Nearly 40 Years After Boy's Disappearance

A jury in New York City has found Pedro Hernandez guilty of murder in the kidnapping and death of Etan Patz, who was 6 years old when he went missing in 1979. The verdict follows a mistrial nearly two years ago, after a jury became deadlocked.

Patz was never again seen by his family after he left home to walk to the school bus stop nearby. His body has never been found.

In recent years, Hernandez, 56, told police that he had suffocated the boy and put his body in a cardboard box. When he made that confession nearly five years ago, Hernandez reportedly had no criminal record.

As the Two-Way has reported: