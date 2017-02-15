Boeing Employees Vote Against Unionizing In South Carolina

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bruce Smith/AP Bruce Smith/AP

The International Association of Machinists says workers at Boeing's South Carolina plant have voted not to unionize.

In a video on the union's Facebook page, lead organizer Mike Evans says the workers have decided "at this time they don't need representation," and he says the IAM respects the process. He tells workers that the company should "pay attention to your issues and make Boeing a better place, not just for a few, but for everybody."

Alexandra Olgin of South Carolina Public Radio reported that the IAM had promised "nearly 3,000 workers at Boeing respect, wages and consistency. The IAM reports it represents 35,000 workers at 24 Boeing locations around the country."

"The state has the lowest union membership rate in the country," Alexandra reported for NPR's All Things Considered. "Around Charleston, Boeing [had] billboards, T-shirts and ads criticizing the IAM. And the union [countered] with its own rallies and ads."