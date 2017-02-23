WATCH: In The War Between Tigers And Drone, Chalk One Up For Tigers

Never underestimate a tiger, no matter how fat.

It's an enduring truth we'd all do well to remember — and one that attendants at a tiger enclosure in China's Heilongjiang province have learned all over again.

They scrambled a flying drone to catch the attention of some of its, let's say, bigger big cats and get them some exercise. Trouble is, the tigers managed to track it down and bat it out of the air.

Then, naturally, the Siberian tigers tried to eat it.

Happily, all of it was caught on film, which you can watch above, courtesy of China Central Television. From the dramatic chase to the quadcopter's grim end ... to the quadcopter's revenge from beyond the grave, when it startled the tigers as it started smoking. Eventually, the staff retrieved it from the tigers' big mitts.

As NPR's Bill Chappell reported last year, this is isn't the only small victory tigers have recently racked up. In 2016, the World Wildlife Fund announced that for the first time in a century the population of tigers in the wild rose, getting 20 percent boost in numbers since 2010.

That said, National Geographic notes that Siberian tigers remain endangered, threatened by poaching and loss of habitat.