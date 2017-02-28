In Emotional Moment Of Speech, Trump Addresses Navy SEAL's Widow

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

President Trump addressed Carryn Owens as she fought back tears, while sitting in the gallery during the president's speech to Congress Tuesday. Owens is the widow of Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, who was killed during a counterterrorism operation in Yemen last month — the first such raid approved by the new president.

Trump said:

"We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens, the widow of U.S. Navy Special Operator, Senior Chief William "Ryan" Owens. Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero –- battling against terrorism and securing our Nation. I just spoke to our great General Mattis, just now, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, 'Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.' Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity. Thank you."

After an over a minute and a half long standing ovation, the president added, "Ryan is looking down right now, you know that, and he's very happy, because I think he just broke a record."

But Ryan Owens' father, Bill Owens, is calling for an investigation of what went wrong in the raid. In an interview with the Miami Herald, he said that he had declined to meet with Trump at the SEAL's funeral, and wants the president to stop "hiding behind [his] son's death."

As NPR has reported, the White House has repeatedly called the raid a success, despite the deaths of Owens and 23 civilians, including a small child. The New York Times characterized the raid by saying, "Everything that could go wrong did."

Trump has lashed out at Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Twitter for criticizing the mission.