Federal Agents Execute Search Warrant At Caterpillar Facilities In Illinois

Enlarge this image toggle caption Wilfredo Lee/AP Wilfredo Lee/AP

Agents from several federal law enforcement organizations were searching three of Caterpillar's facilities in Illinois on Thursday — including the company's Peoria headquarters.

Caterpillar spokeswoman Corrie Scott said federal agents were executing a search warrant and that the company is cooperating.

It's not clear exactly what the agents were looking for.

Sharon Paul of the U.S. Attorney's Office would say only that multiple agencies — including the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation Division and the Commerce Department's Office of Export Enforcement, were at Caterpillar facilities in Peoria, East Peoria and Morton, Ill.

Some Caterpillar employees were being interviewed by authorities, according to Peoria Public Radio.

The Peoria Journal Star reported that the search "appears to stem from revelations about the company's tax strategy as outlined in a 2009 federal wrongful termination lawsuit brought by Daniel Schlicksup."

The newspaper adds that:

"The lawsuit alleged the company shifted profits overseas and to offshore shell companies to avoid paying more than $2 billion in U.S. taxes. Schlicksup settled the suit in 2012. "Caterpillar, in its annual 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last month, acknowledged a criminal investigation into the tax strategy."

Ranked 59th on the Fortune 500 list, Caterpillar is one of the world's largest manufacturers and sellers of construction equipment and machinery. Its shares had dropped about 4 percent as of 2:40 p.m. Thursday.