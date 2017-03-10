35 Girls Killed After Fire In A Locked Room In Guatemala Youth Shelter

At least 35 girls were killed after a fire broke out in a government shelter for children in Guatemala. They were reportedly locked inside a small room and unable to escape.

Dozens of girls were locked in the room at the Virgen de la Asunción facility after they had attempted to escape the youth facility earlier. Nineteen of them died in the fire and 16 died as a result of injuries, according to The Associated Press. Many others are still hospitalized.

The shelter houses at least 750 children up to the age of 18 in the municipality of San Jose Pinula near Guatemala City. Residents are a mix of young offenders and young victims of abuse. Officials told a congressional panel Thursday that the facility is meant to house only 500 people, The New York Times reported.

Police, witnesses and relatives told wire services that the fire started when at least one girl set fire to a mattress, possibly in protest after being kept in the small room for hours.

"The staff left the girls in an extremely reduced space, a 4-meter by 4-meter room, for 52 teenage girls," the country's deputy ombudsman for human rights, Claudia Lopez, told Reuters. "It was a terribly thought out decision."

The grandmother of one of the victims, Maria Antonia Garcia, told the AP that her 14-year-old granddaughter said girls were beaten at the facility. Geovany Castillo, a father of a 15-year-old girl who survived, tells the service his daughter "said the girls told her that they had been raped and in protest they escaped, and that later, to protest, to get attention, they set fire to the mattresses."

An employee of Virgen de la Asunción told Reuters that many problems of the facility were due to inadequate staffing, not enough funding and judges sending too many young offenders to the home:

" 'We had 15-19 new arrivals a day, every carer had 34 children to look after, and we were on one day on, one day off shifts of 24 hours because there were not enough staff,' the employee said, adding she faced death threats and verbal abuse from her wards."

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said that government youth facilities are a "rigid system that has become insensitive." He told reporters that "our system must be thoroughly and decisively reformed" and said the system should be decentralized. There are 1,500 children in government facilities in Guatemala, he added.