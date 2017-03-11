U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Says He Was Fired By Justice Department

Enlarge this image toggle caption Yuri Gripas/AFP/Getty Images Yuri Gripas/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, one of 46 federal prosecutors asked to resign Friday, refused to step down, and says he was fired.

"I did not resign," Bharara tweeted. "I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life."

As the federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, Bharara pursued a number of high-profile cases, including criminal cases against defendants like Times Square bomber Faisal Shahzad, and won a $1.8 billion settlement against SAC Capital Advisors for insider trading, shutting down the hedge fund.

The Justice Department asked Bharara and 45 other federal prosecutors to resign. Such requests are standard from a new administration, as it seeks to clear out political appointees from the previous president.

There has been no confirmation from the Trump administration that Bharara was fired.

Bharara had previously told reporters that Trump had asked him to stay on.