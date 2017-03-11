Intruder Arrested After Entering White House Grounds

An intruder made it onto the grounds of the White House shortly before midnight Friday, while President Trump was in the building. The intruder was taken into custody without incident.

The Secret Service says the intruder scaled the outer perimeter fence of the White House grounds. The individual carried a backpack, which was found to not contain any hazardous materials.

"Secret Service did a fantastic job last night," President Trump told reporters Saturday. "I appreciate it." He then called the intruder "a troubled person."

The last major security breach at the White House was in 2014, when a man with a knife got through the front doors, overpowered a guard and ran across the first floor before being tackled. That and other security breaches led to the resignation of then-Secret Service director Julia Pierson.

Last month the National Park Service and Secret Service released plans for a new fence around the White House. The current fence is about eight feet tall, with spikes that were added in 2015.

The new fence will be five feet taller, and will incorporate "pencil-point" spikes and other security measures.