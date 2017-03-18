Wisconsin Upsets NCAA Defending Champions Villanova

The Wisconsin Badgers ousted the top-seeded Wildcats in a surprising upset in the second round of the men's tournament. The eighth-seeded Wisconsin closed the game at 65-62, thanks to momentum brought by Nigel Hayes in the closing seconds.

Hayes' layup lifted the Badgers from a tie before Vitto Brown's free throw sealed the win for good.

Wisconsin gained the edge when Villanova called a timeout with 11 seconds remaining.

On Villanova's next possession, star Josh Hart's drive to the basket was disrupted by a clean steal by Wisconsin's Vitto Brown. Brown was soon fouled, and missed his second free throw attempt. Villanova grabbed the rebound, but the Wildcats weren't able to get a shot off within the final three seconds.

Hayes led Wisconsin with 19 points, while Bronson Koenig put up 3 three-pointers for his 17 points. Josh Hart led Villanova with 19 points.

Wisconsin now advances to their fourth consecutive Sweet 16 round to play the winner of the Florida vs. Virginia game on Friday night.