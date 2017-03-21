Secretary Of State Tillerson Will Visit Russia In April, But Will Miss A NATO Meeting

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to visit Russia next month and will likely be in Florida as President Trump hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping, but he won't be in Brussels for a NATO foreign ministers meeting on April 5-6, the State Department says.

Tillerson will travel to Moscow in about two weeks, after he attends meetings of G7 foreign ministers in Italy that are slated for April 10-11, the State Department says.

News of the trip to Russia emerged late on the same day FBI Director James Comey "confirmed that his agency is investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia" in last year's U.S. election, as the Two-Way reported.

Standing in for his boss at the first session of NATO diplomats in Tillerson's tenure will be Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon, NPR's Michele Kelemen reports, citing confirmation by a State Department spokesperson.

If the NATO foreign ministers stick to their recent pattern, the April meetings would be the first of two general sessions this year. The foreign ministers have been gathering in late spring and December, and at the most recent session, former Secretary of State John Kerry attended meetings that focused on cooperation between NATO and the European Union in a number of areas, from cyber defense to hybrid terrorist threats.

While details of Xi's visit to the U.S. haven't been announced, the Chinese leader is expected to visit President Trump at Mar-a-Lago in early April — a date that could conflict with the NATO ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Tillerson will have a chance to meet NATO foreign ministers on Wednesday, when he hosts the 68 members of the Global Coalition working to defeat ISIS, a broad group the U.S. formed in 2014.