Israel Arrests Man Suspected In Wave Of Bomb Threats Against Jewish Centers

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Israel as the "primary suspect" behind a string of phoned-in bomb threats to Jewish community centers across the U.S. and elsewhere.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by Israeli police and the FBI, a police spokesman says.

The suspect is Jewish and holds both Israeli and U.S. citizenship, Reuters reports, citing anonymous sources.

Israeli police say he was using masking technology to disguise the fact that he was making threatening calls to Jewish centers in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.

Authorities have not identified a motive.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the arrest "is the culmination of a large-scale investigation spanning multiple continents for hate crimes against Jewish communities across our country."

As NPR has reported, multiple waves of bomb threats targeted Jewish community centers across America over the past three months. Each wave consisted of threats made by telephone, with multiple states and centers targeted at once. Day care centers were evacuated, and no actual bombs were ever located.

The Anti-Defamation League says there have been more than 160 bomb threats at 120 institutions in the U.S. and Canada.

A former journalist in St. Louis accused of making at least eight of the threats, allegedly as part of a cyberstalking campaign against an ex-girlfriend, was arrested March 3. NBC reports suggested that the St. Louis man was believed to have made "copycat" threats and was not suspected of carrying out the broader wave of threats.

The American-Israeli 19-year-old, in contrast, is being identified as the "primary" suspect.

The Associated Press has more on the arrest:

"Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld described the suspect as a hacker but said his motives were still unclear. Israeli media identified him as an American-Israeli dual citizen and said he had been found unfit for compulsory service in the Israeli military. " 'He's the guy who was behind the JCC threats,' Rosenfeld said, referring to the dozens of anonymous threats phoned in to Jewish community centers in the U.S. over the past two months. "The FBI, which had taken part in the investigation, confirmed the arrest but had no other comment."

Haaretz reports the arrest was carried out by a cyberattack police unit and that the suspect is not cooperating with police. Officers seized "computers and other items ... including antennas he used to access other people's networks" to mask his trail, the Israeli newspaper reports.