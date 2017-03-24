Ex-Penn State President Guilty Of Child Endangerment In Abuse Scandal

Enlarge this image toggle caption Matt Rourke/AP Matt Rourke/AP

Former Penn State president Graham Spanier was convicted Friday of child endangerment for his role in the sexual abuse scandal involving former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

In a split verdict, the Pennsylvania jury found that Spanier's handling of a 2001 complaint alleging abuse by Sandusky, warranted conviction on one of three charges against him. The jury did, however, acquit Spanier of conspiracy and a second count of child endangerment, the Associated Press reports.

Pennlive reports the case against Spanier as such:

"Prosecutors had argued that Spanier broke the law when, after receiving a 2001 report that graduate assistant Mike McQueary had seen Sandusky naked with a young boy in the showers at Penn State's Lasch Building, he did not demand that it be reported immediately to child protection authorities. "The result, prosecutor Patrick Schulte said in opening statements Monday, was that "evil in the form of Jerry Sandusky was allowed to run wild" for another decade. Prosecutors maintained that Sandusky sexually assaulted at least three more boys before he was charged with a crime in 2011."

As we've previously reported, several Penn State officials, including the school's long-admired football coach Joe Paterno, were fired or resigned in the wake of the scandal. Sandusky was arrested and eventually convicted of 45 counts of sexual abuse for molesting 10 boys over a 15-year period. He is currently serving a term of 30-60 years in prison.

Earlier this year, two of Spanier's former administrators pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and were expected to testify against their former boss.

The Associated Press confirms both former VP Gary Schultz and athletic director Tim Curley testified during the Spanier's trial.