Suspect Arrested Near U.S. Capitol After Officers 'Nearly Struck' By Vehicle

In Washington, D.C., U.S. Capitol Police say they have arrested an adult suspect after an incident Wednesday in which a driver "nearly struck" police officers and shots were fired.

The officers observed an "erratic and aggressive" driver near the U.S. Capitol on Independence Avenue at 9:22 a.m. ET and tried to carry out a traffic stop, Capitol Police communications Director Eva Malecki said in a statement to NPR.

"While attempting to stop the vehicle on Independence Avenue, the driver made a U-turn and fled the scene nearly striking officers and struck at least one other vehicle," she said. "The vehicle was stopped at Washington and Independence Avenue, SW."

Shots were fired as the officers were working to arrest the suspect, Malecki said, adding that "no individuals were injured during the arrest." It's not clear who fired the shots.

Information about the suspect was not immediately released.

Additionally, Malecki stated that "although preliminary, this incident appears to be criminal in nature with no nexus to terrorism."

The Capitol complex remained open to the public, though Independence Avenue was closed to traffic.

Malecki said preliminary charges against the suspect are expected to be announced later today.