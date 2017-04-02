14-Year-Old Charged In Sexual Assault Broadcast On Facebook Live

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images

Chicago Police announced on Twitter Sunday that they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that had been streamed live on Facebook in March.

The boy faces felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography, police said. They said during a Sunday news conference that an arrest warrant had been issued for a second teenager and that they were actively searching for him.

The girl was reported missing from Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood after she went to the store and did not return. Then the girl's mother was alerted to the Facebook Live video of the attack, which she showed to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. The girl was found the next day, taken to the hospital and reunited with her family.

Police have said that the attack involved five or six people, and that 40 people watched the assault live on Facebook and did not call the authorities.

Police have since moved the girl and her family to a "safe space" after she was getting taunted and threatened. The girl's mother said that her daughter had been receiving online threats after the attack and that kids in the neighborhood were ringing the doorbell looking for the girl, the Associated Press reports.

The Chicago Sun-Times spoke with Alderman Michael Scott Jr. when the attack was made public. Scott said that police believed the girl knew her attackers, and that they were all minors:

"It is baffling to me," Scott said of the Facebook Live posting. "Of course I didn't grow up with social media. But it's becoming a place where young people act out movie scenes, if you will, people are getting shot and killed and beaten on Facebook Live."

Chicago has had a spate of incidents of violence streamed live on Facebook. As local news site DNAinfo reports: