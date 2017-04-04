Harrison Ford May Keep Flying, FAA Investigation Concludes

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Wong/Getty Images Alex Wong/Getty Images

After actor Harrison Ford landed his small plane on a taxiway, rather than a runway, at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif., in February, the Federal Aviation Administration began looking into the incident.

Ford had mistakenly flown his single-engine private plane over an American Airlines passenger jet which was preparing for takeoff.

No one was injured during the incident and American Airlines Flight 1456 took off for Dallas shortly after without incident.

Reuters reports:

The Federal Aviation Administration determined at the conclusion of its inquiry that "no administrative or enforcement action was warranted," Ford's lawyer, Stephen Hofer said in a statement. "Mr. Ford retains his pilot's certificate without restriction." The actor, who played swashbuckling space smuggler and Millennium Falcon pilot Han Solo in the "Star Wars" film franchise, also was cited by the agency for his "long history of compliance" with FAA regulations and "his cooperative attitude during the investigation," Hofer said. Although Ford incurred no penalty, he agreed to undergo voluntary "airman counseling" before the FAA closed the matter, his lawyer said.

Ford — of Star Wars and Indiana Jones fame — will retain his license without restriction.

Ford's attorney also told news organizations that Ford didn't receive special treatment because he is a celebrity.

The Los Angeles Times reports the taxiway landing is one of several mishaps and accidents Ford has experienced as a pilot.