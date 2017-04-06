House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes To Step Aside From Russia Probe

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes says he is temporarily stepping aside from the committee's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as the House Ethics Committee opens an inquiry into whether he illegally or improperly disclosed classified information.

Nunes will continue to serve as the committee's chairman and remain involved in other matters before the panel. Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, will take lead on the Russia investigation.

The change in leadership is driven by accusations that Nunes mishandled classified information.

Nunes calls the accusations against him "entirely false" and says "leftwing activist groups" filed a complaint against him with the Office of Congressional Ethics. Several organizations have filed such complaints with the independent watchdog group.

Meanwhile the House Ethics Committee — a separate ethics group — said it was opening a review of Nunes' actions.

The House Ethics Committee said it is aware of "public accusations" that Nunes "may have made unauthorized disclosures of classified information, in violation of House Rules, law, regulations, or other standards of conduct."

Nunes said it was in the best interests of the intelligence committee that he hand over leadership of the probe to Conaway during the ethics panel's inquiry.

The allegations that Nunes mishandled classified data center on an odd press conference the California Republican held a few weeks ago.

You will remember that the House Intelligence Committee (along with other groups) is looking into Russian meddling in the election. They're also looking into associates of President Trump with ties to Russia. And they're examining how classified information about those ties became public — looking into leaks, basically.

In early March, President Trump accused former President Barack Obama of "wiretapping" Trump Tower during the campaign. No evidence has ever supported this claim, which has been denounced at the highest levels of the intelligence community.

On March 22, Nunes gave a press conference and said he had seen classified data showing "incidental collection" of Trump associates during the transition. That's not the same as wiretapping, and would not support Trump's claims, but the president took it as partial vindication.

The incident cast a cloud over the committee's investigation, and over Nunes in particular.

There was immediate suspicion over how Nunes had received the intelligence — it turns out he went to White House grounds to view the classified information, and some outlets have reported his sources were White House officials. There was outcry over how he handled it — briefing the president, and the press, but not sharing it with his colleagues on the committee. And there was concern that the presser showed Nunes was too entangled with Trump to properly investigate the Trump campaign.

And there were questions about whether his public comments about classified data were illegal or inethical — whether they constituted the same kind of leak Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee had been loudly denouncing. It's those concerns that appear to have prompted the ethics review and Nunes' departure from the investigation.