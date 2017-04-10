Accessibility links

Here Are The Winners Of The 2017 Pulitzer Prizes

The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold (center) learns he won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for national reporting, surrounded by his colleagues in the newsroom Monday. Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post/Getty Images hide caption

The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold (center) learns he won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for national reporting, surrounded by his colleagues in the newsroom Monday.

For a centenarian, the Pulitzer Prize appears to be as spry as ever.

Now in its 101st year, the prestigious prize recognized writers, artists and musicians of nearly every bent — from breaking news and cartooning, to fiction and drama. At a New York City ceremony Monday, Pulitzer Prize Administrator Mike Pride announced the 21 winners of the 2017 award.

Below, you can find a list of this year's winners, linked to their winning works where available. You can also find the finalists — whose names were not released until Monday — right here.

Journalism

Tavon Tanner tears up before surgery at Lurie Children's Hospital on Oct. 17 to remove the bullet that ripped through his pancreas, stomach, spleen, a kidney and his left lung before becoming lodged just below his shoulder. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Courtesy of Columbia University hide caption

Tavon Tanner tears up before surgery at Lurie Children's Hospital on Oct. 17 to remove the bullet that ripped through his pancreas, stomach, spleen, a kidney and his left lung before becoming lodged just below his shoulder.

Letters, Drama And Music

  • Fiction: The Underground Railroad, by Colson Whitehead.
  • Drama: Sweat, by Lynn Nottage.
  • History: Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, by Heather Ann Thompson.
  • Biography or Autobiography: The Return, by Hisham Matar.
  • Poetry: Olio, by Tyehimba Jess.
  • General Nonfiction: Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond.
  • Music: Angel's Bone, by Du Yun.
