WATCH LIVE: 2017 Pulitzer Prizes Get Doled Out At New York Ceremony

For a centenarian, the Pulitzer Prize appears to be as spry as ever.

Now in its 101st year, the prestigious prize recognizes writers, artists and musicians of nearly every bent — from breaking news and cartooning, to fiction and drama. At a New York City ceremony Monday, Pulitzer Prize Administrator Mike Pride is set to announce the 21 winners of the 2017 award.

Don't expect any hints ahead of time, though. The finalists remain a mystery, and winners won't know they're in the running until their names are announced from the podium. (Though The New York Times did accidentally suggest early that they'll be bringing in multiple wins this year.)

Below, you can find a list of the categories up for grabs. And stop back here a little later — we'll be filling in those categories with the winners once they're announced.

Journalism

Public Service

Breaking News Reporting

Investigative Reporting

Explanatory Reporting

Local Reporting

National Reporting

International Reporting

Feature Writing

Commentary

Criticism

Editorial Writing

Editorial Cartooning

Breaking News Photography

Feature Photography

Letters, Drama And Music